Singapore anoints future leader

While the vote to select Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the leader of the fourth-generation (4G) People’s Action Party (PAP) team was not unanimous, he has very strong party support, political analysts told CNA.Mr Khaw, who was tasked to facilitate the process of choosing the next 4G leader, had spoken to these individuals separately. The stakeholders – made up of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and all Cabinet ministers with the exception of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the two Senior Ministers – were asked about their preferred choice and told to rank potential candidates in order of their preference.With candidates unable to vote for themselves, this means that three people did not cast their vote for Mr Wong.Associate Professor Eugene Tan from Singapore Management University (SMU) said: “I won’t attach too much significance to the ‘vote’ not being unanimous for Mr Wong. Seeking unanimity is unrealistic.”The political commentator and law professor added that the outcome shows the “very strong consensus” on Mr Wong being the 4G’s first among equals.“The challenge now is for the ruling party to close ranks now that the consensus is known and made public,” said Assoc Prof Tan.Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) political analyst Felix Tan echoed that.The non-unanimous vote provides “a sense of the reality within the party”, according to Dr Tan.Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director at strategic advisory firm BowerGroupAsia Singapore, said the vote only goes to show “the quality of the contenders” within the PAP.She added that what is important is how both Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing congratulated him and highlighted the importance of working together for a strong Singapore.Both Mr Ong and Mr Chan, alongside Mr Wong, were widely regarded as leading contenders to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.