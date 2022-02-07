What's new

Singapore Airshow to have 8 flying displays; will be livestreamed to the public

Singapore Airshow to have 8 flying displays; will be livestreamed to the public​



07 Feb 2022 03:21PM(Updated: 07 Feb 2022 03:22PM)

1644246086855.png


SINGAPORE: This year's Singapore Airshow will have eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies, its organiser Experia said on Monday (Feb 7).

The airshow, to be held from Feb 15 to 18 at the Changi Exhibition Centre without public visiting days, will livestream the aerial displays.

This includes a debut appearance by the Indian Air Force’s light combat aircraft or Tejas, Experia said, adding that the single jet performance will feature "impressive stunts and manoeuvres".

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will return with two performances this year, featuring a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and solo aerobatics by an F-16C fighter jet.

The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the stealth fighter model that RSAF has agreed to buy – will make another appearance. The US Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress will participate in a fly-by.

Indonesia’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team – known as The Jupiters – also returns after previously featuring in the 2018 edition of the airshow, and will "thrill" audiences with their six-plane formations and precision flying.

Commercial plane watchers can expect to see demo flyovers by Airbus’ A350-1000 and Boeing’s wide-bodied B777-9.

The flying displays will be held once a day at 12.30pm on Feb 15, and at 11.30am on from Feb 16 to 18. The livestream for public viewing can be accessed via Singapore Airshow’s Facebook page or on this website.

"These stellar performances by our partners and exhibitors are testament to the recovery of the aerospace and aviation industry and we hope they will uplift spirits," Experia managing director Leck Chet Lam said.

The Singapore Airshow is set to shrink for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with strict health controls for trade visitors and a lack of public days for locals dampening potential attendance.

The challenges of holding the biennial airshow mirror global travel difficulties that have left the Asian aviation industry struggling to rebound two years into the pandemic.

About 360 companies, including major industry players such as Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, are expected at the Singapore Airshow, down from 930 in 2020, according to the show's website.

www.channelnewsasia.com

Singapore Airshow to have 8 flying displays; will be livestreamed to the public

SINGAPORE: This year's Singapore Airshow will have eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies, its organiser Experia said on Monday (Feb 7). The airshow, to be held from Feb 15 to 18 at the Changi Exhibition Centre without public visiting days, will lives
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
Click to expand...
S

shayyman

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 6, 2022
10
0
6
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Don't know why they keep sending Tejas to air shows. There isn't a single operational weapon on it including its gun. And what will you say to an interested customer. Sorry it cannot do combat at this time but we are working on it.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,089
22
18,427
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

WOW SINGAPORE PUT INDONESIAN AIR FORCE AEROBATIC TEAM AS TUMBNAIL OF THE VIDEO
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,089
22
18,427
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This is the song played during Indonesian Jupiter team aerobatic team, nationalistic song made in recent time

 
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
123
0
95
Country
India
Location
India
tejas in the airshow on the 15th.
Cringe commentary is to demoralize the rivals

First flight in 2001
I like this flight as I can identify with your equipment performing for the first time.
God knows what HAL did for odd 20 years after the 1st flight.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,089
22
18,427
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
satyamev said:
tejas in the airshow on the 15th.
Cringe commentary is to demoralize the rivals

First flight in 2001
I like this flight as I can identify with your equipment performing for the first time.
God knows what HAL did for odd 20 years after the 1st flight.
Click to expand...

The maneuver when the plane goes up vertically and then suddenly going down is the best perfomance in my opinion
 
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
123
0
95
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:
Compare to Indonesian fighter Aerobatic team

Sukhoi


F 16

Click to expand...
no comparison. The sukhoi especially is a monster of a plane.
The f16 is a proven jet, no doubts about that.
The difference in engine thrust is obvious in the flying.
Tejas - 85 kN
f16 - 130 kN
Sukhoi 30- 122 x 2 kN

The Russians and the Americans are the absolute top dogs. With French also close contenders. The Russian jets lack in technology though. They will have to make up in numbers.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
PLA Air Force becomes strategic, to display latest weapons, achievements at airshow
Replies
0
Views
292
onebyone
onebyone
B
PLA Air Force to unveil WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone at Airshow China
Replies
0
Views
371
Beidou2020
B
Mista
US base in Arkansas selected for Singapore's F-35B training detachment, F-16s to relocate
Replies
0
Views
179
Mista
Mista
D
Israel Aerospace, Rafael to Exhibit at Dubai Airshow for the First Time Ever
Replies
0
Views
277
dani191
D
beijingwalker
China's new assault rifles, machine guns debut at Zhuhai airshow
Replies
1
Views
841
CatSultan
CatSultan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom