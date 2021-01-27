Singapore Airlines May Soon Be The First To Have A Fully-Vaccinated Crew Singapore’s leading airline is on the road to becoming the first airline to vaccinate its entire crew members against COVID-19.

have signed up to get their shots, which will begin in a few days.

All of its crew members, including pilots, gate agents, flight attendants and anyone whose job requires contact with the public, will be offered free coronavirus vaccines by the Singaporean government. Staff will receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, developed by American pharmaceutical corp Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech, to be administered at Changi Airport. Already 5,200 SIA employees have signed up to get their shots, which will begin in a few days. Once vaccinated, crew members will be subject to fewer coronavirus-related security measures and will no longer be required to do a COVID-19 test when returning back to the country. Currently, in Singapore, there are over 59,000 cases and 29 deaths (as of January 20). The nation has been successfully mitigating the virus by using wearable contact-tracing devices and drone technology to maintain social distancing.