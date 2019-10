Turning to Singapore’s relationship with the US, Dr Balakrishnan (Minister of Foreign Affairs) said Washington remains a longstanding, strategic partner.



He noted defence ties form the backbone of the bilateral relationship, citing how when Hurricane Harvey struck last year, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) could quickly deploy four CH-47 Chinook helicopters and 34 servicemen from its training detachment in Grand Prairie, Texas to help with the relief efforts.



The RSAF was able to work seamlessly with their American counterparts due to the regular training between both sides, he said, adding that there are some 1,000 Singapore Armed Forces soldiers in yearly training detachements in the US.



“No other foreign state has more troops on US soil,” he said, adding that on the economic front, Singapore also enjoys strong trade, investment, and business ties with the US that are underpinned by the 2004 US-Singapore free trade agreement.

