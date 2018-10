Sinead O'Connor: Islam "is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey."

'I'm proud to have become a Muslim': Sinead O'Connor announces she has converted from Catholicism – and says she's now called Shuhada Davitt

She added: 'This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada.'She spelled her name with an apostrophe at the end, writing her full name as Shuhada' Davitt.O'Connor also changed her twitter profile image to a Nike tick with the caption 'wear a hijab. Just do it.'The singer said she was given her first hijab by her friend Elaine and 'got chills all over' her body when she put it on.Last Friday O'Connor posted a video of herself singing the Islamic call to prayer called the Adhan.She wrote: 'Here is my attempt at singing the Azan [sic]. I got some pronouncition [sic] wrong because emotions took me from my page…but there'll be hundreds of others onstage to come.'O'Connor later added: 'Sorry re all the mistakes in my Azan…1st attempt. When I've practised it 30 times I'm Gonna make the world stop turning.'Since announcing her conversion, O'Connor has been inundated with welcome messages from Muslims, she said.At 11.30pm on Thursday she tweeted: 'Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can't begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me.'