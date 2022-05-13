Sindudesh has signifcant support in Sindh.

For the last few years at least, if you drive through interior Sindh, not even too deep, just on the main bloody highway N5 you will regularly find Sindudesh flags flying around on houses or on streets. These flags are both new and years old.
I have even seen a few sizeable gatherings of Sindudesh supporters.
Look what a shithole the finanical capital of Pakistan is under PPP. Now just imagine what some random villages' conditions will be like? The murders, torture, and slavery in this feudal system are an open secret.
The attacks by SRA while conveniently supported by India, are a possible because of grassroots support caused by PPP's amazing governance of Sindh, with blessings of they-who-must-not-be-named.
It's like you and your kids lives are a joke to them.
