Sindudesh has signifcant support in Sindh.

arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
For the last few years at least, if you drive through interior Sindh, not even too deep, just on the main bloody highway N5 you will regularly find Sindudesh flags flying around on houses or on streets. These flags are both new and years old.

I have even seen a few sizeable gatherings of Sindudesh supporters.

Look what a shithole the finanical capital of Pakistan is under PPP. Now just imagine what some random villages' conditions will be like? The murders, torture, and slavery in this feudal system are an open secret.

The attacks by SRA while conveniently supported by India, are a possible because of grassroots support caused by PPP's amazing governance of Sindh, with blessings of they-who-must-not-be-named.

It's like you and your kids lives are a joke to them.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
Zordari is a evil genius (not bhuttos), this is all part of his game plan
I don't think it has support of majority cause if it did you'd easily know (diaspora, internet spaces) but enough to cause trouble if zardari wants it cause trouble

Btw from what some Sindhi people told me - PTI local candidates are a mix of proper EN, criminals, drug Lords and overall shady people

So it's not like (atleast in Thier eyes) PTI offers something completely different


There are 4-5 people from interior Sindh they can talk about the in ground situation much better

Whatever it is - you can't expect anything good to come out of it when you put PPP on top, when they were in federal government
More than half the country wanted to gtfo as it resembled a fuedal estate ran by people with suite and tie

Pro devalopment party needs to come that should know and protect basic redlines/intrests of local people
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
jupiter2007 said:
only way to fix it is by removing all provincial status and make divisions as second tier of government.
Click to expand...
No, this is not what they want so this is not what's going to happen nor is PTI even floating such ideas in Thier manifesto

only Punjab and KPK is somewhere where new provinces, local body system is being talked about

Karachi needs strong local body mayoral system not little provinces- you know how provinces work?
They need a lot of finances to operate

Punjab would have a hard time if you make little provunces- lots of money comes from Faisalabad and you distribute it

With small divisions there's no money for some like deindustrialized south or some districts of Centeral Punjab while a lot for the other

A big hurdle to SP province historically was - lack of tax money if it came to fruitation so SP politicians would back down after a while
 
Last edited:
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
jupiter2007 said:
only way to fix it is by removing all provincial status and make divisions as second tier of government.
Click to expand...
Sindh and Karachi are not even thought of by any party PTI or PDM. They only care about Punjab and sometimes KPK. Even though a few markets in Karachi pays more tax than all of Lahore and Islamabad combined. Balochistan doesn't even want any progress, they just blow up any infra we build and whine about being underdeveloped.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
Sindhi nationalism is very strong in interior sindh but a lot of Sindhis are pro Pakistan. Even some of the supporters of sindhudesh and waving their flags, their still pro Pakistan but do it to support Sindhi nationalism as well. Ppp has been playing with Sindhi nationalism to get votes but majority Sindhi nationalist are still pro Pakistan.
In my area of sindh at least (it’s not ppp run it’s pmln f and harshly anti zardari area) the Sindhi nationalists do not hate other ethnic groups and are pro Pakistan.

Sindhudesh flag is more like a flag of resistance against being exploited. Like we seen it be waved when Sindhis raided Bahria town Karachi because they waved it to show their resistance against malik raiz who used his connections to basically steal the land from Sindhis who have been living in it for centuries.
 
Last edited:

