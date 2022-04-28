Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claims attack in NawabShah, Sindh

Spike in terrorism across Pakistan.



Not surprising when those responsible for security (General Bajwa and the Army leadership supporting him) are busy conspiring to overthrow an elected government and install a corrupt political alliance cobbled together through bribery, intimidation and blackmail.



On top of that, even the resources of civilian law enforcement agencies are being diverted to target PTI workers, social media activists and journalists that dare to call out the government overthrow conspiracy for what it is.