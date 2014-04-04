Sindh's backwardness: Could it be RAW's conspiracy?

Pakistani Sindh doesn't need RAW to sabotage because Pakistani establishment it self is full filling Indian agenda because they are not letting the Bhuto to die and with the help and blessings of establishment ppp have enjoyed power in Sindh for more than 25 years and last 13 years in a row, most corrupt incompetent regime is ruling Sindh and establishment is paving their way to rule Sindh further 7 years , Ghar ko aag lagi Ghar k chiragh sy, neither establishment will let Bhuto to die nor the Sindh will progress,