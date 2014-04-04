Sindh's backwardness: Could it be RAW's conspiracy?

Sindhis have a great talent. If given equal environment, they would beat the world - the likes of USA, Europe, Russia and Japan.
A question arises why Sindh didn't realise it's potential? The community that should be ruling the world suffers from basic problems like famines in this age of 21st century!!! The population of Pakistani Sindhis is at least five times that of Indian Sindhis. Yet while I have read of many inventions by Indian Sindhis, I have heard of only one Pakistani Sindhi inventor. Even he was of olden days viz born in 1950s or 1960s.
When there are discussions of brand, image building and soft power, members like @Indus Pakistan advocate lynching of Pak restaurateurs over the trivial issue of using Indian banner in foreign countries but are oblivious of the real damage that happened to Pakistan. Imagine if Sindh had been developed, so many inventors would have emerged for Pakistan. There would have been no need of Western or Chinese investment in the country. It would have given Pakistan not only soft power but also hard power and all this would have tremendously helped Pakistan in the Kashmir war. Yet nobody talks about it.
Question is who benefits from this ignorance about Pakistan? Sindh, as a global leader of technology, would have made Pakistan stronger and Pakistan would have been able to deal with a giant like India. Can a foreign hand control an entire province? It seems possible. If the branding of items in the province housing country's administrative centre can be manipulated, then a remote province like Sindh also can be controlled. Pink salt and basmati are two examples.
And I also suspect RAW's chemical conspiracy to damage Sindhi brains.
- PRTP GWD
A question arises why Sindh didn't realise it's potential? The community that should be ruling the world suffers from basic problems like famines in this age of 21st century!!! The population of Pakistani Sindhis is at least five times that of Indian Sindhis. Yet while I have read of many inventions by Indian Sindhis, I have heard of only one Pakistani Sindhi inventor. Even he was of olden days viz born in 1950s or 1960s.
When there are discussions of brand, image building and soft power, members like @Indus Pakistan advocate lynching of Pak restaurateurs over the trivial issue of using Indian banner in foreign countries but are oblivious of the real damage that happened to Pakistan. Imagine if Sindh had been developed, so many inventors would have emerged for Pakistan. There would have been no need of Western or Chinese investment in the country. It would have given Pakistan not only soft power but also hard power and all this would have tremendously helped Pakistan in the Kashmir war. Yet nobody talks about it.
Question is who benefits from this ignorance about Pakistan? Sindh, as a global leader of technology, would have made Pakistan stronger and Pakistan would have been able to deal with a giant like India. Can a foreign hand control an entire province? It seems possible. If the branding of items in the province housing country's administrative centre can be manipulated, then a remote province like Sindh also can be controlled. Pink salt and basmati are two examples.
And I also suspect RAW's chemical conspiracy to damage Sindhi brains.
- PRTP GWD