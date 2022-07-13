What's new

Sindhis forcing pashtuns to close restaurants in Sindh

newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,699
-26
11,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
so? according to faujis sindh is not Pakistan or else Zardari the thug the mob boss would have been protected and people not treated like mfing roaches!
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,108
4
2,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
But but I though all these racists, nationalists Sindhi, Baloch, muhajirs and pashutns were on one page against common enemy.

Meanwhile Punjabis provide bread to all without ever indiscriminately doing anything like that despite getting killed in Balochistan and Sindh. These pashtuns were not responsible for killing yet Sindhis are closing their restaurants. The hatred they created for punjabis, they will burn themselves in it.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,108
4
2,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
newb3e said:
so? according to faujis sindh is not Pakistan or else Zardari the thug the mob boss would have been protected and people not treated like mfing roaches!
Click to expand...

This Malik Achakzai is big time punjabi hater and pashtun nationalist. Now crying over Sindh nationalists closing down pashtun shops.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,785
4
9,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Actually this happened in Lahore atleast in 90s but because Afghans got into drug trade which gangsters didn't like
So they killed em in dozens

But it was more gangsters killing men getting in their territory
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,440
16
13,320
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
B.K.N said:
Kya matlab?
Click to expand...
Its a general misconception among sindhis that everyone who is not sindhi and is in Sindh is here to loot. All jobs from everyone were taken and given to whoever called himself a Sindhi.
Sindhis have always been of a view that all businesses and agriculture should be "returned" to Sindhis.
But what people dont realise is the one who made it knows it. For example, you can view a car, but making it is another topic.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,699
-26
11,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Great Janjua said:
Give me a break.
Click to expand...
lambi break peh chalay jao! lols

RescueRanger said:
But Bhutto ab be zinda hain.
Click to expand...
bhutto ko zinda rukhnay may wardi wallon ki chowkidari ka barra hissa hai! bhutto farigh hogaya tha lakin nro ney zinda kar dia phir zardari keh sath mil keh sindh balochistan ko dono hathun sey loota gaya aur zardari/bhutto ko zinsa rukha gaya!!

bhai is mulk ka cancer aik he hai ya bhutto shareef IK sab pawns hain! but cancer is worshipped in Pakistan! no wonder we are fucked up!
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,892
1
51,168
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
B.K.N said:
What is Sufi land?
Click to expand...

Sindh boasts highest averages on Sufi per capita or Sufi per sqkm.

Aptly termed as Gateway of Islam, Sindhs massive collection of patron saints like Jhule Lal, Kalandar Mehwand and Bhuttos of Garhi Khoda Beksh humbles humanity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
  • Article
Two restaurants in Abu Dhabi emirate closed over food safety violations
Replies
2
Views
275
khail007
K
L
Afghans ganged up on a Pakistani Pashtun in Saudi Arabia
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
7K
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
blueazure
Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman
Replies
0
Views
174
blueazure
blueazure
beijingwalker
Kyrgyzstan: China-born MP’s seat in the balance amid
Replies
0
Views
209
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Video shows Ahsan Iqbal heckled in restaurant by PTI supporters
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
135
Views
3K
Zowais
Zowais

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom