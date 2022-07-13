Sindhis forcing pashtuns to close restaurants in Sindh

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 1,108
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Because some Afghans killed Sindhi over food bill.
so? according to faujis sindh is not Pakistan or else Zardari the thug the mob boss would have been protected and people not treated like mfing roaches!
Welcome to reality. After jobs, its the businesses.
This is what happens when education is ignored and politicians have a cult following.This is what happens when you endorse ethnofacism.
Agar land of the Sufis hai toh Kya apni bund haazir karde Kya tere Liye?
Its a general misconception among sindhis that everyone who is not sindhi and is in Sindh is here to loot. All jobs from everyone were taken and given to whoever called himself a Sindhi.Kya matlab?
corrected for you!This is what happens when education is ignored and politicians/faujis have a cult following.
corrected for you!
Give me a break.corrected for you!
But Bhutto ab be zinda hain.This is what happens when education is ignored and politicians have a cult following.
lambi break peh chalay jao! lolsGive me a break.
bhutto ko zinda rukhnay may wardi wallon ki chowkidari ka barra hissa hai! bhutto farigh hogaya tha lakin nro ney zinda kar dia phir zardari keh sath mil keh sindh balochistan ko dono hathun sey loota gaya aur zardari/bhutto ko zinsa rukha gaya!!But Bhutto ab be zinda hain.
What is Sufi land?