Sindhi speakers please check this video “She recited KALAMA during rape, she's Muslim now”

Pakistan has a system in place.

In most cases, the girl was handed over to her parents



> If girl proved minor (then she gets handed over to Parents immediately, and man get arrested )



> If the girl is older than 18 years (then the court will take custody of the girl for few days) and after few days she will be asked by the court (to whom she want to live with)

If she states that she has been kidnapped and want to live with her parents (then man get arrested), and if she states that she went away with her own free will than she will be handed over to man)