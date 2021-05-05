What's new

Sindhi speakers please check this video “She recited KALAMA during rape, she's Muslim now”

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,032
28
9,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan has a system in place.
In most cases, the girl was handed over to her parents

> If girl proved minor (then she gets handed over to Parents immediately, and man get arrested )

> If the girl is older than 18 years (then the court will take custody of the girl for few days) and after few days she will be asked by the court (to whom she want to live with)
If she states that she has been kidnapped and want to live with her parents (then man get arrested), and if she states that she went away with her own free will than she will be handed over to man)
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,845
-1
2,420
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Surya 1 said:
One many incidents. India has a coward government in center. They can not 3 expect them to take stand.
Click to expand...
And what will India do? Invite her whole family and slain them all in the dark of night?
Sulman Badshah said:
> If the girl is older than 18 years (then the court will take custody of the girl for few days) and after few days she will be asked by the court (to whom she want to live with)
If she states that she has been kidnapped and want to live with her parents (then man get arrested), and if she states that she went away with her own free will than she will be handed over to man)
Click to expand...
Can courts be trusted for neutrality that they will not have an influence from either side??
 
Hiraa

Hiraa

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2016
1,409
0
2,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
It's a propaganda twitter account

You can see from previous tweets and massive Indian presence on time line
Click to expand...
okay. I did not see those. It was retweeted on my timeline hence I posted.


The Accountant said:
Where is it saying that girl is being claimed for reciting kalma? Do u understand sindhi ?
Click to expand...
no i dont. But i saw the video. The girl’s mother did raise 4 fingers which implied that she was raped for 4 days (the wailing and some words like insaf are understandable)

if anyone can translate this from sindhi to english, that”d be helpful. If the claim is not true then @waz please remove this thread.
 
