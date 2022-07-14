What's new

Sindhi Pashtun RIOT in KARACHI

Valar. said:
Ho kya raha hai is video mai? Aur yeh konsa ilaqa hai?
highway Zardaris dogs are attacking Pushtons so some incident that happened in Hyderabad where Pushtuns murdered a wadera because he was asking for free food at their restaurant and wadera attacked them and ended up in hell!

DHA Wallon nay mulk tabha kar keh dum layna hai!
 
newb3e said:
highway Zardaris dogs are attacking Pushtons so some incident that happened in Hyderabad where Pushtuns murdered a wadera because he was asking for free food at their restaurant and wadera attacked them and ended up in hell!

DHA Wallon nay mulk tabha kar keh dum layna hai!
No problem, we will pay back with the same coin, revenge is a dish we excel in, any blood of pukhtoon or baloch will not go unpaid.
 
Karachi is literally swimming. The French protest when a simple rule changes. In Pakistan floods destroy entire cities for generations and there isn't a single person who says that enough is enough. The French would have destroyed their leaders if this happened in their country. No wonder Pakistan people are being exploited in broad daylight. When the victim doesn't complain, why would the oppressor be scared.
 
Behram Khilji said:
No problem, we will pay back with the same coin, revenge is a dish we excel in, any blood of pukhtoon or baloch will not go unpaid.
these are not normal sindi folks these are zardaris goons,Zardari is making a move on DHa boys playing his card to get his queer boy to the throne of Mafiaistan!
 
Do you know their are Pushtoon tribes living in Sindh they have their own Villages and they usually donot get along with local interior Sindhis. Maybe that's the BS happening in the Video. Village rivalry now happening in the City.
 
ISI Playing divide and rule

It's about time when people were about to grab their collar to question them

And the lumber one intelligence came up with sindhi-pashtoon riots to keep people busy among themselves
 
Dalit said:
Karachi is literally swimming. The French protest when a simple rule changes. In Pakistan floods destroy entire cities for generations and there isn't a single person who says that enough is enough.
our planners are uneducated turds they building expensive housing at Shehbaz speed while destroying economy and lives of Pakistani at 10x shehbaz speed dont they understand basic economics if they ruin the economy no one would be able to buy their fancy dhas!
 
jang.com.pk

سہراب گوٹھ پر مشتعل افراد کی ہنگامہ آرائی، پولیس و رینجرز نے مظاہرین کو منتشر کر دیا

اندرون سندھ کے واقعہ کے تناظر میں کراچی میں احتجاج کی وجہ سے موٹر وے ایم نائن ٹریفک کے لئے بند ہوگیا ہے۔ سہراب گوٹھ کے اطراف کے مشتعل افراد نے گلزار ہجری کے قریب موٹر وے پر دھرنا دے دیا۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 
Acetic Acid said:
ISI Playing divide and rule

It's about time when people were about to grab their collar to question them

And the lumber one intelligence came up with sindhi-pashtoon riots to keep people busy among themselves
wardi wadera mafia in action!

ya apnay app ko aqal e qul aur awaam ko bawakoof samjhtay hain!
 
newb3e said:
these are not normal sindi folks these are zardaris goons,Zardari is making a move on DHa boys playing his card to get his queer boy to the throne of Mafiaistan!
When the killing starts the bullets don’t see who is a Sindi sindi or a zardari sindi, let them keep lighting the fire.

We are very united people, we are very determined people, hell we even got our cousins the afghans in Karachi, win win situation if you ask me.

Mrc said:
These are pashtoons protesting against Hyderabad incidence
Oh well in that case I stand with them against intimidation and harassment, they should get the afghans involved.
 
Behram Khilji said:
When the killing starts the bullets don’t see who is a Sindi sindi or a zardari sindi, let them keep lighting the fire.

We are very united people, we are very determined people, hell we even got our cousins the afghans in Karachi, win win situation if you ask me.


Oh well in that case I stand with them against intimidation and harassment, they should get the afghans involved.
i hope innocents are not killed but wardi wadera mafia wants to murder innocent!
 
When there is no law and order, this is bound to happen. Nothing to do with race, lack of education and they are being used without even knowing.
 

