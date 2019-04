50 Crore in home , no problem





PS TO SINDH LOCAL GOVERNMENT SECRETARY ARRESTED WITH VALUABLES WORTH RS. 50 MILLION AFTER NAB RAID!

April 20, 2018The Pakistani bureaucracy, often a very debated topic in the country, is known for its unorthodox way of working in the country. It is essential to know the difference in the Federal bureaucracy of the country and the provincial one.From recruitment processes to duties and scrutiny, the Federal and Provincial services differ from each other. To become a part of the Federal system, one must appear through Civil Superior Services Exam, known as the CSS. To become a part of the provincial setup, one must give their PCS or PMS (Provincial Management Services) Exam, as it is better known.In the Federal setup, the scrutiny of affairs is rather transparent, than compared to the Provincial setup. Huge examples of extremely corrupt bureaucrats has emerged from provincial services in the last 5 years. First, it was the Finance Secretary of Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani, whose house had been raided by NAB and other agencies, where assets of Rs. 75 crore were recovered from.Now, the PS to Local Government Secretary Sindh has come under the limelight, after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Ramzan Solangi’s house and recovered assets worth. Valuables contained Rs 31.5 million in cash, prize bonds worth Rs1.8 million, gold bars worth 100 tolas, gold jewellery, precious watches and other valuables.