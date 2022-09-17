Sindhi community in India

Pre/post-1947 partition caused as we know it, population movements from both sides of the border, mostly Punjabis and Sindhis.
While a small native Hindu Sindhi community remains in Pakistan (Umerkot being the unofficial "headquarters"), many Pakistani Hindu Sindhis moved to India and some Muslim Sindhis moved to Pakistan.
I have seen various sources that claim that there are up to 4 million Sindhis in India nowadays. How genuine are such claims?
Also what is the reputation of Sindhis in India and what influence have they had?
I was inspired after watching this video to create this thread.
While a small native Hindu Sindhi community remains in Pakistan (Umerkot being the unofficial "headquarters"), many Pakistani Hindu Sindhis moved to India and some Muslim Sindhis moved to Pakistan.
I have seen various sources that claim that there are up to 4 million Sindhis in India nowadays. How genuine are such claims?
Also what is the reputation of Sindhis in India and what influence have they had?
I was inspired after watching this video to create this thread.