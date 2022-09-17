Sindhi community in India

Pre/post-1947 partition caused as we know it, population movements from both sides of the border, mostly Punjabis and Sindhis.While a small native Hindu Sindhi community remains in Pakistan (Umerkot being the unofficial "headquarters"), many Pakistani Hindu Sindhis moved to India and some Muslim Sindhis moved to Pakistan.I have seen various sources that claim that there are up to 4 million Sindhis in India nowadays. How genuine are such claims?Also what is the reputation of Sindhis in India and what influence have they had?I was inspired after watching this video to create this thread.