Sindh Tourism

Sindh Tourism


Sindh Tourism Development Corporation - Home

Sindh Tourism Development Corporation greets you to beautiful Sindh, the beautiful and peaceful region of South Asia. Sindh is cradle of civilization and land of sufis.
www.stdc.gos.pk www.stdc.gos.pk


INTRODUCTION
The culture, heritage, history and language have always remained very dear to the people of Sindh. In line with the aspirations of the people of the province and to protect the cultural heritage of Sindh, a “Culture Cell” was established in Education Department, in 1976. It was given status of an Administrative Department in 1988. The department remained under transition most of the time. Initially, it was established as “Culture, Tourism, Sports, Youth Affairs and Social Welfare Department”. Later on, it was truncated to “Culture and Tourism Department”. Lately, in 2009, the department was bifurcated into “Culture Department” and “Tourism Department”.


In early 2010, 126 archaeological sites and monuments including few museums were transferred by Federal Government (Department of Archaeology and Museums) to Government of Sindh, Culture Department. In April 2011, the remaining most important archaeological sites, monuments and museums were handed over to Culture Department as a consequence of abolition of “Concurrent List” from 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, in the aftermath of Constitution 18th Amendment. Hence, the scope and domain of the department has expanded requiring renaming of the department to cover its areas of responsibility.

Culture Department promotes cultural heritage of Sindh within Pakistan and abroad; supports literary activities through establishment and maintenance of public libraries, publication of books and patronage of scholars and intellectuals; protects the historical / heritage buildings through; ensures preservation / conservation of archaeological sites and monuments in addition to their management and upkeep; regulates protection of heritage buildings; and makes efforts for the welfare of the intellectuals – writers, poets and artists – of Sindh. The department is well equipped and adequately resourced to achieve its above stated objectives and goals. The brief details of the functions and assets of the department are: For Promotion of Heritage of Sindh through cultural activities and functions, there are — Cultural Complexes, —- Open Air Theatres, —- Auditoriums, One (1) Studio, — Arts Councils, etc. Besides, the services of private sector are also utilized whenever required.

The department Supports Literary Activities through its twelve (12) Public Libraries established in major cities of the province of Sindh while many more are in the pipeline. Besides, curricular activities (reading and academic), these libraries serve as cultural centers where co-curricular, extra-curricular and cultural activities are held regularly, either in auditoriums or in available halls. Publication of Books is a regular feature of the department. Besides, the scholars, intellectuals, writers and poets are invited to read their research papers and poetry in Conferences and Seminars of the Department. The department has plans to expand its network of public libraries in all district headquarter cities of the province and in a few other towns as well.

Preservation / Conservation of recently transferred archaeological sites, monuments and museums is a challenging task ahead of Culture Department. However, the department is geared up to come up to the expectations of the people of Sindh as well as the local and international experts, professionals and archaeologists. A few development schemes have been included in the Provincial PSDP (ADP 2011-12) and the funds allocated by the Provincial Government. Other local and international sources of funding are being explored for preservation of the archaeological heritage of Sindh.

The Protection of Heritage Buildings of the province is done through the regulatory regime under Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act, 1994. A Heritage Cell has been set up in the department to handle all cases of listing and delisting as cultural heritage under the Act of 1994. The efforts of the department for Welfare of the Intellectuals include establishment of an Endowment Fund for Needy Writers, Poets and Artists (one time financial support in need) and a Gran-in-Aid for Stipends (on monthly basis). Other sources include Legend’s Trust and direct support through Chief Minister Sindh.


Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department

sindhculture.gov.pk sindhculture.gov.pk
 
ARCHEOLOGICAL SITES

Sindh is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Indus is home to many historical and archaeological sites and monuments. Their distinctive prestige and charm reflects the various periods that have combined, through history, to produce such a rich culture and heritages.

For the modern day visitor, these monuments and landmarks offer a superb opportunity to journey through this exceptional mosaic of culture and history that has left an indelible mark on every region of the country.

The importance of many of archaeological sites and monuments in Sindh has been recognized not only nationally but globally. UNESCO has listed two of Sindh’s archaeological sites on World Heritage List and these are: Moen-jo–Daro (or Mohen-jo-Daro) in District Larkano and Makli Nacropolis in District Thatto.

The best known of Sindh’s archaeological sites and monuments is Moen-jo-Daro (or Mohen-jo-Daro), which is an ancient Indus Valley Civilization city that flourished between 2600 and 1900 BC. It was one of the first few world and ancient Indian cities, existing at the same time as the civilizations of ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, and Crete. The archaeological ruins of the city are designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

There are indeed hundreds of discovered and countless number of undiscovered archeological sites in Sindh. Until recently Culture Department, Government of Sindh, had been custodian of only a few known archaeological sites and monuments. Soon after the assumption of charge of her portfolio, Sindh Minister of Culture, Ms. Sassui Palijo, had been approaching the Federal Government, particularly the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for transfer of all the archaeological sites, falling within the territorial limits of Sindh, but managed and controlled by Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM). Her efforts bore fruit when in early 2010, 126 archaeological sites and monuments including few museums were transferred by Federal Government to Government of Sindh, Culture Department, under Prime Minister’s Directives.

More recently, in April 2011, the remaining most important archaeological sites, monuments and museums were handed over to Culture Department as a consequence of abolition of “Concurrent List” from 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, in the aftermath of Constitution 18th Amendment. Hence, the scope and domain of the department has expanded requiring renaming of the department to cover its areas of responsibility.

In order to ensure proper up keep and preservation / conservation of these sites, Culture Department plans to involve the local communities by forming “Archaeological Conservation Committees” at Divisional Level in Sindh. A public advertisement has been published in leading national dailies on August 10, 2011, whereby all interested persons and professionals / experts have been requested to send their credentials so that such committees could be notified and made functional.


HALA MONUMENTS
(MIRS TOMBS), MATIARI
It is an extensive graveyard dating back to the first half of the 19th century A.D.
This graveyard is divided into two portions with a number of graves small tombs and a mosque.



MOHEJODARO,
LARKANA.

Mohen Jo daro is located in the Larkano District of Sindh, Pakistan, on a Pleistocene ridge in the middle of the flood plain of the Indus River Valley, around 28 kilometers (17 mi) from the town of Larkano.
Mohenjo-Daro was most likely one of the largest cities of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization






SUDHERAN JO THULH
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN.

Historical Budhist Stupa, Tando Muhammad Khan
he site of the Stupa lies on the eastern outskirts of a big city remains which are all strewn with brick bats and immense quantity of potsherds.
 
Punjabis singing awesome Sindhi song! Superhit "Allay" (Munja Mar Wara) song from Pakistan

Except Abid Brohi is from Baluchistan.



Ali Zafar from Lahore bring another sensation in regional culture, ethnicity. This time it’s the famous Sindhi Cultural Song ‘Allay’ in the voice of Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima and Abid Brohi. This song is for our Sindhi brothers and sisters highlighting the need to give Ajrak craftsmen their due and promote Sindhi Culture and heritage in the world.
 
HERITAGE BUILDINGS

Heritage buildings are an integral part of architectural history of Sindh, many of which have great value in our cultural inheritance. Sindh is renowned for its well preserved architectural heritage, including colonial-era buildings, presenting a variety and unity. In order to preserve and protect ancient places and objects of architectural, historical, archaeological, artistic, ethnological, anthropological and national interest in the province Sindh Assembly has enacted Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act, 1994.

Accordingly, an Advisory Committee of the Government of Sindh has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Sindh and consists of six other members half of whom are professionals in the fields of architecture, archaeology, history, conservation, etc. The Government of Sindh, on recommendation of the Advisory Committee, or otherwise, after receiving an information, may declare any place / object of historical, cultural and architectural value to be protected heritage. A notification in this regard is issued and duly published in the leading daily newspapers for information of the owner(s) for filing objections, if any, within one month of such publication.

There is a Technical Committee of the Advisory Committee which has evolved comprehensive criteria (quantitative evaluation form) for declaring any property as protected heritage. Once a property is declared as a protected heritage and if, after hearing the objections, the notification is confirmed, even the owner of the property can made alterations in its facade, architecture or structure, without obtaining formal approval of the Advisory Committee.

There is a set criterion for de-listing of the protected heritage building. The requests placed before Culture Department for de-listing, are placed before the Advisory Committee, which refers the same to Technical Committee. The said committee considers the grounds of such a request and prepares its report. The final decision lies with the Advisory Committee. Culture Department provides secretariat support to the Advisory Committee and Secretary Culture is Member Secretary of the said committee.






GRAVEYARD MAKLI HILL, THATTA


Makli is a vast grave having graves made of boulders and plastered with lime chiroli etc. belonging to the period of Summa dynasty.

Makli Necropolis is one of the largest funerary sites in the world, spread over an area of 10 square kilometres near the city of Thatta, in the Pakistani province of Sindh. The site houses approximately 500,000 to 1 million tombs built over the course of a 400 year period.

Makli Necropolis features several large funerary monuments belonging to royalty, various Sufi saints, and esteemed scholars. The site was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981 as an "outstanding testament" to Sindhi civilization between the 14th and 18th centuries.






MOHENJODARO, LARKANA


Mohen Jo daro is located in the Larkano District of Sindh, Pakistan, on a Pleistocene ridge in the middle of the flood plain of the Indus River Valley, around 28 kilometers (17 mi) from the town of Larkano.

The ridge was prominent during the time of the Indus Valley Civilization, allowing the city to stand above the surrounding plain, but the flooding of the river has since buried most of the ridge in deposited silt. The site occupies a central position between the Indus River and the Gharr-Hakra River.

The Indus still flows to the east of the site. But the riverbed of the Gharr Hakra on the western side is now dry. Mohenjo-Daro was most likely one of the largest cities of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization (after Harappa. Another important IVC site, which is located to the north of Mohen Jo daro in Punjab. Pakistan).
 
Baqar Lake Resort is a resort situated at the tail of Nara Canal near Chotiari Dam, Sanghar, Sindh. The resort is operated by the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation

. This is one of beautiful Picnic Point for friends and family.


1609373168633.png





1609373215749.png




1609373311904.png
 
Mir George Ali Murad Khan Talpur II - “The Boy Prince Of The Princely State Of Khairpur", At Faiz Mahal, Khairpur, Sindh Pakistan, In December 1947.



1610049887982.png




He Is Seated On His Throne Holding A Sword, While His Regent, Mir Ghulam Hussain Khan Talpur, Looks On.

Courtesy - Mir Of Khairpur Family Archive
 
Kot Diji Fort, District Khairpur, Circa 1905.

The Kot Diji Fort (کوٹ ڈیجی قلعہ‎), Formally Known As Fort Ahmadabad, Is An 18th-century Talpur-era Fort Located In The Town Of Kot Diji In Khairpur District, Sindh Province Pakistan.

About 25 Miles East Of The Indus River At The Edge Of The Thar Desert, The Fort Sits Above A Pre-Harappan Civilization Archaeological Site Dating To 2500 To 2800 B.C.E.



1610049956710.png
 
In my opinion, Sindh has the potential to be the 4 Seasons destination of Pakistan: The warmest city in Pakistan during the winters is Karachi, the Gorakh Hill Station provides escape from the heat of the plains in the summers, and the autumn/fall in between.
I have a particular interest in the Gorakh Hill Station--it has the potential to transform the economy of upper Sindh, which is a much neglected area. Tourism not only brings the money but also brings larger changes in a society...
 
Wall of Sindh (Rani Kot Fort)


NEARLY EVERYONE ON EARTH IS familiar with the Great Wall of China. The impenetrable wall snaking up and down along several hills is one of the most recognized travel images recorded - Ranikot Fort is Pakistan’s answer to its much better known Chinese counterpart.

At first glance, the similarities of both walls are striking, and it seems that the only difference between the walls are the hills in Pakistan bare no vegetation, unlike the green hills the Great Wall of China is known for.


But the Great Wall of Sindh is not a protection barrier like the Great Wall of China. Rather, the walls form the outer defense system of the fort of Ranikot. Within the outer walls there are three inner forts named Miri Kot, Sher Garh and Mohan Kot – and together they constitute what is generally regarded as the largest fort anywhere in the world.

The dimensions of the fort are truly impressive – its outer walls measuring more than 35 kilometers in length, and in total the huge fort occupies an area of more than 65 square kilometers, larger than some modern micro states.

The fort seems to be contradictory in itself, since this colossus of it was build in the middle of nowhere, and being far away from any significant settlement, it didn’t seem to have a purpose in protecting anything at all. Since little research has taken place at the fort, the current state of knowledge is rather disappointing. Nobody knows who built the fort, or for what purpose it was built. Even the age of the fort remains dubious: while some consider the fort to have been built in the early 20th century, some argue that it might date back to the 9th century.

Ranikot Fort is not only neglected by scientists. Until recently the Pakistani government has made no move in promoting Ranikot Fort as a tourist attraction. Thus, visitors to the enormous fort might have the place entirely for themselves.




1610206755200.png





1610207332191.png





1610207299827.png
 
