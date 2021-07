After winning AJK, PTI has emerged as Pakistan's largest political party with governments in Federal, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and part of the ruling coalition in Balochistan. Imran Khan now has set his aim on the next target, Sindh. PTI is the second largest party of Sindh as per the 2018 elections however its the most popular party of Sindh's and Pakistan's largest City Karachi.