What's new

Sindh set to become Georgia’s sister province

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
11,211
-1
11,736
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WASHINGTON:


The US State of Georgia and Pakistan's Sindh province are set to establish sister state-province relations under a resolution passed by Georgia's legislature.

The resolution, introduced by State Representative Farooq Mughal, a Democratic party leader of Pakistan origin, states that "a sister-state relationship between the State of Georgia and the Province of Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations between the Province of Sindh and the State of Georgia," according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, Saturday called Representative Mughal to felicitate him on introducing the resolution and said that his efforts have made the entire Pak-American community proud. Terming the resolution 'a historic step', he said that the it would be instrumental in forging strong and close relationships between the two sides and would help project soft power of Pakistan and the United States.

"The resolution provides a framework and a strong foundation for pursuing mutually-beneficial partnerships, both in public and private domains, in critical areas of trade, investment, education, environment, culture and people-to-people exchanges," the Pakistani envoy said.

During his telephonic conversation, he said that the sister-province relations resolution would open up vistas of opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in diverse areas.
Published in The Express Tribune, March 20th, 2023.

IMG_20230320_190223.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Sisters of Aitzaz move court against Imran
Replies
2
Views
143
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parvez Elahi's confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti arrested in Sindh
Replies
2
Views
260
CivilianSupremacy
C
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal warns to leave ministries if centre does not fulfill promises
Replies
6
Views
223
Clutch
Clutch
beijingwalker
Pakistan rubbishes US State Dept ‘concerns’ about China loans
Replies
7
Views
334
kingQamaR
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Possible protest: Sindh police reach Islamabad to assist local force
Replies
8
Views
326
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom