Sindh set to become Georgia’s sister province

The US State of Georgia and Pakistan's Sindh province are set to establish sister state-province relations under a resolution passed by Georgia's legislature.The resolution, introduced by State Representative Farooq Mughal, a Democratic party leader of Pakistan origin, states that "a sister-state relationship between the State of Georgia and the Province of Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations between the Province of Sindh and the State of Georgia," according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, Saturday called Representative Mughal to felicitate him on introducing the resolution and said that his efforts have made the entire Pak-American community proud. Terming the resolution 'a historic step', he said that the it would be instrumental in forging strong and close relationships between the two sides and would help project soft power of Pakistan and the United States."The resolution provides a framework and a strong foundation for pursuing mutually-beneficial partnerships, both in public and private domains, in critical areas of trade, investment, education, environment, culture and people-to-people exchanges," the Pakistani envoy said.During his telephonic conversation, he said that the sister-province relations resolution would open up vistas of opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in diverse areas.