Sindh Rangers launch app to curb crime in city
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Nov 2020
(Karachi) Sindh Rangers has launched a new mobile application to improve the system of law and order in the city, local media has reported.
As per the details, the new app has been launched in a bid to control crime incidents and for rapid response.
Giving details of the app, a Rangers spokesperson said the new app will prove beneficial in emergency cases as it will help the law enforcers to respond quickly. He added that with push of a button, people can send an alert to the law enforcers related to a crime.
He stated that a citizen can send a message to the system through the app in case of an emergency and the message will be received at the rangers’ control room. He also said that the complainant’s data, identity, and location will also be received at the central command.
He highlighted that the message sent will be passed to the nearest Rangers’ mobile and officials for rapid action. The spokesperson further said that the app will be made available for educational institutions, banks, hospitals, business communities, and other sectors.
The Sindh Rangers took the initiative keeping in view the rising crime incidents in the metropolis. The app will not only help counter criminals but will also prove vital in curbing crime activities.
