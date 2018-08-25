/ Register

Sindh Rangers introduces new uniform

Discussion in 'Pakistan Defence & Military Careers' started by Devil Soul, Apr 15, 2018.

    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Sindh Rangers introduces new uniform


    [​IMG]

    KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh has authorized new uniform change effective April 30 2018.

    According to a statement issued by the paramilitary force, the pattern of uniform is being changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province and its capital Karachi.

    [​IMG]
    Rangers personnel patrolling a street in Karachi-File photo

    The statement also carried samples of old and new uniforms in order to enable the people to identify the personnel of Sindh Rangers.

    The Rangers have been carrying out an operation against criminal elements in Karachi in collaboration with Sindh police since 2013.

    During their campaign, the police and the paramilitary forces have established peace in Karachi, home to 20 million people and commercial hub of the nuclear armed nation .

    [​IMG]

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/304854-sindh-rangers-introduces-new-uniform
     
    Sher Shah Awan

    Sher Shah Awan SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Realistic chemo very professinal design
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Looks outstanding
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Agreed.
     
    pzfz

    pzfz FULL MEMBER

    another useless cosmetic change. they'll still have the old black/old chocolate chip clothing accessories/vests to go along with it. equip the jawans with actual plate carriers and other equipment that enhances their tactical advantages rather than more sewing contracts given to their friends.
     
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Already being done that is How FC soldier survived three bullets which were fired at him in Baluchistan
     
    ahmedlatif

    ahmedlatif FULL MEMBER

    :yahoo:
     
    GIANTsasquatch

    GIANTsasquatch SENIOR MEMBER

    Digitized gulf war era choclate chip camo.
     
    Soldier-X

    Soldier-X FULL MEMBER

    KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh has authorized new uniform change effective from April 30 2018.
    According to a statement issued by the paramilitary force, the pattern of uniform is being changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province and its capital Karachi.
    The statement also carried samples of old and new uniforms in order to enable the people to identify the personnel of Sindh Rangers.
    FB_IMG_1524957094089.jpg FB_IMG_1524957050377.jpg FB_IMG_1524957014364.jpg FB_IMG_1524957000858.jpg
     
    VgaProduction

    VgaProduction FULL MEMBER

    Frozr

    Frozr FULL MEMBER

    Is this new camo fully digital? I mean the army still uses semi-digital camo
     
