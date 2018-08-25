Sindh Rangers introduces new uniform Listen KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh has authorized new uniform change effective April 30 2018. According to a statement issued by the paramilitary force, the pattern of uniform is being changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province and its capital Karachi. Rangers personnel patrolling a street in Karachi-File photo The statement also carried samples of old and new uniforms in order to enable the people to identify the personnel of Sindh Rangers. The Rangers have been carrying out an operation against criminal elements in Karachi in collaboration with Sindh police since 2013. During their campaign, the police and the paramilitary forces have established peace in Karachi, home to 20 million people and commercial hub of the nuclear armed nation . https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/304854-sindh-rangers-introduces-new-uniform