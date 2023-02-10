What's new

Sindh Rangers assaulting a citizen - another video

CivilianSupremacy

Oct 29, 2022
Boils my blood to see this:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623925864739278848


I see some pro-military twitter accounts to defend even this by saying "oh he was a mobile snatcher". Even if he was ( which I don't believe at all) Who on earth you are to beat him on the road and kidnap him? Call Police to do this job.

All military brats or army sympathizers, what are your comments on it ? Why Pak Army is hell bent on creating more and more hatred against it. Is it a colonial military to do these kind of things ? Why its even in the cities. Why the F**k it cannot get out of our cities and go to border areas once and forever. Really Lanat on this military, if I they beat me like that, I will shot a bullet in the center of their eyes and ofcourse got martyred myself as well. How dare, you are fed on my tax money and beat me.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Kompromat said:
Its the Rangers.
technically a subsidry of the army discharging police's role in the biggest commercial centre of the country. What is stopping the sindh govt to recruit adequate number of cops instead of outsourcing law and order to a defecto military setup?


Mind you guys cops pay a hefty amount to get transferred to big cities.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
CivilianSupremacy said:
All military brats or army sympathizers, what are your comments on it ? Why Pak Army is hell bent on creating more and more hatred against it. Is it a colonial military to do these kind of things ? Why its even in the cities. Why the F**k it cannot get out of our cities and go to border areas once and forever. Really Lanat on this military, if I they beat me like that, I will shot a bullet in the center of their eyes and ofcourse got martyred myself as well. How dare, you are fed on my tax money and beat me.
It's the Sindh Rangers.

They unfortunately have a reputation for this kind of oppression.
These paramilitaries need to be done away with, entirely. Turn them into police forces and enforce them heavily. Otherwise they become oppressive regimes
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Beaten for being poor and riding a motorbike. Otherwise the car which caused the incident simply drove away.

Hopefully when life would present this poor guy an opportunity to make evens, he would choose to forgive these miscreants taking law in their own hand.

CivilianSupremacy said:
I see some pro-military twitter accounts to defend even this by saying "oh he was a mobile snatcher"
Probably the people who live in lavish gated communities who think everyone poor is a criminal.

The gated communities will be overrun if the economic collapse continue.
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

Aug 17, 2020
If he is a thief, then he doesn't look like speeding up his motorcycle and running away from Police / Rangers.

Nor do you see a weapon being recovered from him, which is the first thing you would do , if you belong from a law enforcement agency.

Nor do you see weapons being pointed at the motorcyclist, if rangers were expecting a retaliation.

The response would be different, if the location of the incident, would be somewhere in the northern part of the country.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Signalian said:
Signalian said:
What happened before the video is the story not shown.
Not recruiting enough police so that rangers can have the lion's share in a commercial centre ?
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
I think they purposely hit the motorbike as if it seems they were chasing him. Anyway, assault is not a right move. Handcuff wd have made sure that it was an arrest. Now, people will think that even fault was of the ranger but still they beat him.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Goenitz said:
I think they purposely hit the motorbike as if it seems they were chasing him. Anyway, assault is not a right move. Handcuff wd have made sure that it was an arrest. Now, people will think that even fault was of the ranger but still they beat him.
More probably sahab bahadur was expecting him to react to his honking in a mili-second for clearing way ------. Which country is going to invest here when the largest trade centre of Pakistan is being managed by para-military and not local police .
 
python-000

python-000

Sep 8, 2017
CivilianSupremacy said:
Boils my blood to see this:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1623925864739278848


I see some pro-military twitter accounts to defend even this by saying "oh he was a mobile snatcher". Even if he was ( which I don't believe at all) Who on earth you are to beat him on the road and kidnap him? Call Police to do this job.

All military brats or army sympathizers, what are your comments on it ? Why Pak Army is hell bent on creating more and more hatred against it. Is it a colonial military to do these kind of things ? Why its even in the cities. Why the F**k it cannot get out of our cities and go to border areas once and forever. Really Lanat on this military, if I they beat me like that, I will shot a bullet in the center of their eyes and ofcourse got martyred myself as well. How dare, you are fed on my tax money and beat me.
Sindh government or Sindh police or Rangers what's the different... may ALLAH have Marcy over Karachi & its people.:(
 
CLUMSY

CLUMSY

Jul 23, 2021
AlKardai said:
It's the Sindh Rangers.

They unfortunately have a reputation for this kind of oppression.
These paramilitaries need to be done away with, entirely. Turn them into police forces and enforce them heavily. Otherwise they become oppressive regimes
More of an issue with lack of laws being enforced on security agencies, whether public or private.
I refuse to believe it wouldve been any different if it was Sindh police doing the beating
 

