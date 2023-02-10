Sindh Rangers assaulting a citizen - another video

Boils my blood to see this:I see some pro-military twitter accounts to defend even this by saying "oh he was a mobile snatcher". Even if he was ( which I don't believe at all) Who on earth you are to beat him on the road and kidnap him? Call Police to do this job.All military brats or army sympathizers, what are your comments on it ? Why Pak Army is hell bent on creating more and more hatred against it. Is it a colonial military to do these kind of things ? Why its even in the cities. Why the F**k it cannot get out of our cities and go to border areas once and forever. Really Lanat on this military, if I they beat me like that, I will shot a bullet in the center of their eyes and ofcourse got martyred myself as well. How dare, you are fed on my tax money and beat me.