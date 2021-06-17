Sindh Province: If Status Quo Remains For Too long - It Invites NATURAL REVOLUTION

Hello, Chaps.Weather here in Karachi is quite good. Rains are expected.--- We usually talk about Karachi and her problems - No one even bother to look at what's happening in Interior Sindh forYou need to believe that PPP isto rule province for damn 13 YEARS straight without any progress and governance...Would you believe this?Whenever I have observed fighting b/w Urdu guys and Sindhi chaps on social media - One thing that came into my notice is apart from trolling each other, both communities feel they have been ditched by their representatives (MQM and PPP) and also got ditched by PAKISTAN. The loss was mutual and both got played. There were shouts on both sides to have RESPECT and CARE for each other as BOTH GOT ONLY ONE HOME aka Sindh Province to live and die in. There is a realization growing amongUrdu Youth and Sindhi Youth thatdivided them through her puppets and did great damage to Karachi/Sindh. Funny thing is From Karachi to Larkana - Anti Establishment Feelings are gaining traction and popularity.In 21st century, People are smart and fooling youth is quite difficult as they can interpret things better than their ancestors did.What does this tell you? It tells you that People ON THE GROUND are realizing that the other side is notfrom the other and there are chances of Friendship and. Urdu guys have dropped their support for MQM to quite an extent and Sindhis also complain to Urdu Chaps that PPP and MQM both ruined us.May be you guys DON'T realize/know thathasthe ranks ofThis is what he said in recent Bahria Town Saga. A segment of Urdu Speaking community which follows Altaf Hussain has realized and SENSED this divide and rule game and criminal negligence of establishment....PPP's behavior with Urban Sindh was also instrumental in realization of that. PPP surely told us thatdepending on Establishment is BIG BAD JOKE for you.No governance, rampant corruption and NO WILL at all in PPP government to deliver the people. If anyone thinks - this can continue without any consequences - He needs to be ADMITTED in hospital.Time cares about no one and certainly WON'T wait for establishment.If PPP again wins in 2023 election with- Then PINDI will get exposed BIG TIME andunited Sindh youth will/may/should try to BRING change themselves and those youth will be equipped with modern education and won't have any soft corner forat all.In nutshell - RULE OF PPP in SINDH province NEEDS to be ENDED once and for all. The longer she rules, the more harder to safeguard Pakistan's internal security calculus.A New Honest Patriotic Government/Alternative isin Sindh Province.Good day,Regards.