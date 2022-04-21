Sindh PPP Govt Motto: Zinda Hai Bhutto

Murderers of Nazim Jokhio let go by Sindh Police. They are PPP MNA and MNA.
In Dadu, 9 children and many houses burned to death and loss of livestock for poor people. Protection of life and property is the first responsibility of a Responsible Government.
They so brazenly stand up for murderers and against poor knowing fully well nothing can be done against them.
تم کتنے بھٹو مارو گے ہر گھر سے مردہ نکلے گا
