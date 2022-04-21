What's new

Sindh PPP Govt Motto: Zinda Hai Bhutto

Murderers of Nazim Jokhio let go by Sindh Police. They are PPP MNA and MNA.

In Dadu, 9 children and many houses burned to death and loss of livestock for poor people. Protection of life and property is the first responsibility of a Responsible Government.
They so brazenly stand up for murderers and against poor knowing fully well nothing can be done against them.
تم کتنے بھٹو مارو گے ہر گھر سے مردہ نکلے گا

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516950241139900418
 
PPP only struggling for the last 40+ years in keeping 'Bhutto Alive', but was never been able to develop the leadership like Bhutto.

Today, what the pack of opposition has done with IK, identical to this was done by the ancestral pack of this opposition with Bhutto.

PPP sold the 'dead Bhutto' to the next generation of his murderers, PPP only gifted the filth like Zardari to the nation and Zardari's reproduced only the filth.
 
Sindhis vote only Sindhis. And that is reason why even possessing sea port and most talented people, its in termoil. I love sindhis because of some personal reasons, but there is no reason for ignorance.
 
بدمعاش خاندانی مافیائوں کا اتحاد، شریف خاندان، بھٹو-زرداری خاندان، مولوی فضل خاندان، ولی خاندان، اچکزئی، بگٹی خاندان ۔ سب اپنی بقا کی جنگ لڑرہے ہیں اور لوگ عمران خان کے لئے نہیں بلکہ اس خاندانی
مافیا خلاف نکل چکے ہیں۔ conglomerate
عمران خان رہے یا نہ رہے، ان خاندانی مافیائوں کا وقت ختم۔
ان شا اللہ

Last stand of family Ltd mafias in Pakistan.
Sharif family, Zardari-bhutto family, molvi Fazal ( la femme fatale ;) ) family, Wali family, achakzai family. They won't be left in history pages either, ان شا اللہ
 

