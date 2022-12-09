What's new

Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta, says lawyer

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,162
9
30,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta, says lawyer

Ghalib Nihad Published December 9, 2022 Updated 2 minutes ago




39
<p>PTI Senator Azam Swati at the Balochistan high Court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Senator Azam Swati at the Balochistan high Court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
PTI Senator Azam Swati was handed over to the Sindh police in Quetta on Friday, his lawyer said, hours after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) directed the police to quash all five first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in the province over his controversial tweets against top military officials and release him if he was not booked in any other cases.
Swati’s lawyer Advocate Iqbal Shah confirmed the development to Dawn.com.
PTI leaders lashed out at the news. PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s plane went to Quetta to collect Swati and the senator was arrested on the same charges the BHC had quashed.
Chaudhry claimed Swati was brought to Larkana and then moved to Qambar Shahdadkot.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601199035809136640

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601199039655333893
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PTI says Azam Swati ‘taken away’ by Quetta police from Islamabad
2
Replies
23
Views
467
lightning F57
L
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Imran Khan Demands Army Leadership disassociate from Gen. Bajwa’s Fascist Policies
2 3
Replies
38
Views
770
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution
Replies
8
Views
151
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
Balochistan High Court restrains provincial govt, authorities from filing new FIRs against Swati
Replies
1
Views
72
SIPRA
SIPRA
khansaheeb
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation
Replies
0
Views
238
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom