Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta, says lawyer

Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta, says lawyerGhalib Nihad Published December 9, 2022 Updated 2 minutes ago
PTI Senator Azam Swati at the Balochistan high Court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI Senator Azam Swati was handed over to the Sindh police in Quetta on Friday, his lawyer said, hours after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) directed the police to quash all five first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in the province over his controversial tweets against top military officials and release him if he was not booked in any other cases.
Swati’s lawyer Advocate Iqbal Shah confirmed the development to Dawn.com.
PTI leaders lashed out at the news. PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s plane went to Quetta to collect Swati and the senator was arrested on the same charges the BHC had quashed.
Chaudhry claimed Swati was brought to Larkana and then moved to Qambar Shahdadkot.