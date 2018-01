It's true but than federation should come forward and control those wadera and if PTI wish to deliver change than its Sindh where they have most potential, but at that exact place they are missing !



I know for sure... Khurshid Shah was the biggest opponent of CPEC. In the end he couldn't stop it due to its momentum, but he will do all in his kitty to add all sort of difficulties in construction of CPEC through Sindh.

Click to expand...