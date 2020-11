Sindh High Court rejects citizen's application for permission to use cannabis

this society is so hypocrate . if some one is currpt drug addict and looter he can be fine for them if he did not show it . go every year umrah and enjoy everything in home .



but poor should not be allowed to drink smoke or anything .



lets be honest here there are lakhs of prostitutes in this country but prostitution is banned and mostly poor prostitutes suffer not only mently and health issues but torture and abuse too .



every day some lakhs of bottles of alcohol sales in pakistan but its banned as per law .



this society is sick 80bn$ alcohol market india is exporting and we are looking loans