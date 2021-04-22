Sindh govt refuses to roll out Sehat Insaaf cards - No health insurance for Sindhis

KARACHI:
The Sindh government doesn’t believe in issuing ‘Sehat Cards’, but that every citizen should have access to health facilities, remarked Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.
Wahab, who was addressing a press conference, made these remarks in response to Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed’s statement regarding Sehat Insaf Cards- a healthcare scheme launched by the federal government.
The spokesperson claimed that over 300,000 people from other provinces had been provided medical treatment in Sindh, including 38,000 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, (K-P) over the past two years.
Addressing Saeed, he questioned, “If the rivers of milk and honey are flowing in K-P, [where the ruling party in the Centre, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leads the government], why are people from the province coming to Sindh for [medical] treatment?”
What a bunch of bastards. Instead of rolling out this essential service to people, they are trying to stoke ethnic hatred by suggesting people from other provinces are coming to Sindh to exploit services.
