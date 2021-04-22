What's new

Sindh govt refuses to roll out Sehat Insaaf cards - No health insurance for Sindhis

KARACHI:
The Sindh government doesn’t believe in issuing ‘Sehat Cards’, but that every citizen should have access to health facilities, remarked Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

Wahab, who was addressing a press conference, made these remarks in response to Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed’s statement regarding Sehat Insaf Cards- a healthcare scheme launched by the federal government.

The spokesperson claimed that over 300,000 people from other provinces had been provided medical treatment in Sindh, including 38,000 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, (K-P) over the past two years.

Addressing Saeed, he questioned, “If the rivers of milk and honey are flowing in K-P, [where the ruling party in the Centre, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leads the government], why are people from the province coming to Sindh for [medical] treatment?”

What a bunch of bastards. Instead of rolling out this essential service to people, they are trying to stoke ethnic hatred by suggesting people from other provinces are coming to Sindh to exploit services.
 
Sindh government can make the USA worse than Somalia if you let them run it for a few years. It's amazing how these bastards can do nothing but stroke ethnic tensions and steal people's money.
 
arjunk said:
Sindh government can make the USA worse than Somalia if you let them run it for a few years. It's amazing how these bastards can do nothing but stroke ethnic tensions and steal people's money.
award audited thaikas to FWO legalize land grabbed by Dha and give the boys their share in time...3 steps to success keep feeding the greedy cooperation!
 
KARACHI:
KARACHI:
The Sindh government doesn’t believe in issuing ‘Sehat Cards’, but that every citizen should have access to health facilities, remarked Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

Wahab, who was addressing a press conference, made these remarks in response to Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed’s statement regarding Sehat Insaf Cards- a healthcare scheme launched by the federal government.

The spokesperson claimed that over 300,000 people from other provinces had been provided medical treatment in Sindh, including 38,000 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, (K-P) over the past two years.

Addressing Saeed, he questioned, “If the rivers of milk and honey are flowing in K-P, [where the ruling party in the Centre, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leads the government], why are people from the province coming to Sindh for [medical] treatment?”

What a bunch of bastards. Instead of rolling out this essential service to people, they are trying to stoke ethnic hatred by suggesting people from other provinces are coming to Sindh to exploit services.
Wow didn't know this was in the works as well. How can you deny your citizens such a benefit. Unfortunately this is what happens when a party knows no matter what happens they will remain in power. Imagine Boris denying NHS to and of England/Scotland/Wales/NI. They will get kicked out never to be elected again.


No can say the above will not be handy for a lot of poor Sindhi population.
 
Invicta said:
Wow didn't know this was in the works as well. How can you deny your citizens such a benefit. Unfortunately this is what happens when a party knows no matter what happens they will remain in power. Imagine Boris denying NHS to and of England/Scotland/Wales/NI. They will get kicked out never to be elected again.


No can say the above will not be handy for a lot of poor Sindhi population.
If this one thing is the only good thing PTI did in 5 years in government, it'd still be worth voting it again. Access to healthcare without having to worry about cost is an incredible benefit to people. I can't believe there is a govt that doesn't want to roll that out.

All parties should be lobbying the public in Sindh saying if you vote for us instead of PPP we will roll out this programme.
 
Doesn't matter what happened to people here in Sindh ...PPP has a deal and Sindh will be with them to rule....PPP no performance or any other thing doesn't matter ....PPP is literally curse ...
 
313ghazi said:
If this one thing is the only good thing PTI did in 5 years in government, it'd still be worth voting it again. Access to healthcare without having to worry about cost is an incredible benefit to people. I can't believe there is a govt that doesn't want to roll that out.

All parties should be lobbying the public in Sindh saying if you vote for us instead of PPP we will roll out this programme.
Wish it would happen but knowing Pakistan - PPP will be in power next - if not fully they will be part of a coalition against PTI. I don't trust the Pakistani public - I would love to be proved wrong but time will tell.

I think a reason for their denial could be the Wadera system, they prey on the poor by giving them high interest loans, the poor mainly take these to cover healthcare expenditure etc. If they are not loaning to the poor how else will they continue with this modern slavery of Sindhis. So I understand why they would not want to implement this in Sindh - it takes away their influence.
 
Invicta said:
Wish it would happen but knowing Pakistan - PPP will be in power next - if not fully they will be part of a coalition against PTI. I don't trust the Pakistani public - I would love to be proved wrong but time will tell.

I think a reason for their denial could be the Wadera system, they prey on the poor by giving them high interest loans, the poor mainly take these to cover healthcare expenditure etc. If they are not loaning to the poor how else will they continue with this modern slavery of Sindhis. So I understand why they would not want to implement this in Sindh - it takes away their influence.
In my opinion PTI is being daft. He should declare governor rule in Sindh, take control, roll out this scheme, invest loads of money into Karachi and other projects. He's got 2.5 years until the next election. That gives him time to undermine the waderas and actually build on the gains he made in the last election.
 
Invicta said:
Wish it would happen but knowing Pakistan - PPP will be in power next - if not fully they will be part of a coalition against PTI. I don't trust the Pakistani public - I would love to be proved wrong but time will tell.

I think a reason for their denial could be the Wadera system, they prey on the poor by giving them high interest loans, the poor mainly take these to cover healthcare expenditure etc. If they are not loaning to the poor how else will they continue with this modern slavery of Sindhis. So I understand why they would not want to implement this in Sindh - it takes away their influence.
If Pee Pee Pee comes back in power at federal level forget about sehat Insaaf health cards, they will get rid of that too, they are a disaster towards Pakistan like thier partners Donkey league.
 
313ghazi said:
In my opinion PTI is being daft. He should declare governor rule in Sindh, take control, roll out this scheme, invest loads of money into Karachi and other projects. He's got 2.5 years until the next election. That gives him time to undermine the waderas and actually build on the gains he made in the last election.
PTI and Pee Pee Pee have an unannounced deal between them

We won't hurt you in Sindh and you won't hurt us in Federal government
 
313ghazi said:
In my opinion PTI is being daft. He should declare governor rule in Sindh, take control, roll out this scheme, invest loads of money into Karachi and other projects. He's got 2.5 years until the next election. That gives him time to undermine the waderas and actually build on the gains he made in the last election.
You're right he should do that but - will he? He is a decent human being, not a decent politician. That is his Achilles heel.
 
