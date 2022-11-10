What's new

Sindh govt plans to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the provincial government was planning to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project, ARY News reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT project in Karachi. The meeting was attended by World Bank delegation and officials from the transport ministry.

The minister said that the Sindh govt was planning Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project and for that they need cooperation from World Bank.

Sindh government is working tirelessly to improve transport system in Karachi, he told meeting.

The minister further said that the government was planning Karachi-Hyderabad bullet train project in first phase with the collaboration of World Bank.

He also invited WB to bring 300 electric buses for Karachi under People Bus Service project.

Yellow Line project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali today presided over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the construction work on Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the World Bank delegation and Sindh transport and mass transit department.

Read more: GOVT PLANS TO CONNECT KCR WITH FIVE BRT LINES

During the meeting, Transport Minister briefed the meeting that Yellow Line BRT is 21km project that would start from Dawood Chowrangi and end at Numasih.

Under the conceptual plan, Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project with intersections is 21 km long which includes 17.6 km at grade, and 3.2km underground, and has 28 stations.
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
dont do a SS-esque white elephant
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
A bullet train is not worth it with an economy like ours - clearly

160 plus range fright train from Karachi to Multan to Lahore, pindi, peshwar makes a bit more sense economically
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
Actually Pakistan is the right size for bullet trains. Not too big, not too small. Distances are the sort that could be best served by fast trains. They could eliminate short flights and overnight buses. Of course a lot depends on fares.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
Bhootnay Sharjeel, first setup education for people, stop trying to have corruption through bullet train now.. bhata khaur chaur.
 
Fasbre2

May 24, 2022
Another lucrative money skimming project in Sindh. Memon and Zardari skim off 10% (or is it 17% allowing for inflation ) of project costs into their own pockets.. just like sharif lot do, which is how they could afford lavish properties abroad..
 

