Sindh govt gave approval for construction project at island off Karachi's coast:

The cat is out of the bag. All can see how hypocritical PPP leadership is, tweets Ali Zaidi


NEWS DESK
October 06, 2020


Ali Zaidi claims islands near Karachi's coast fall in the jurisdiction of Port Qasim Authority. PHOTO: TWITTER/@AliHZaidiPTI



Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi has hit back at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership over the issue of developing islands near Karachi’s coast, claiming that the Sindh government had given its consent in July this year for the construction project at Bundal Island.

In a tweet from his official handle on Tuesday, the minister said that the federal government did not take any unconstitutional step and shared the notification of the PPP-led provincial government purportedly showing approval of construction project at Bundal Island by the Sindh's Land Utilisation Department.

“The cat is out of the bag. All can see how hypocritical PPP leadership is. No unconstitutional steps have been taken on Bundle Island. Attached is a letter dated July 2020 issued by the Sindh Govt,” he wrote in a tweet.

His reaction came a day after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would strongly oppose the "illegal annexation" of Sindh's islands through a presidential ordinance by the PTI-led federal government.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh cabinet also unanimously rejected Presidential Ordinance under which the Pakistan Islands Development Authority has been established and called upon the federal government to withdraw the ordinance at once.

Zaidi also claimed in his tweet that the island’s area fell in the jurisdiction of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) which works under the federal government.

“In pursuance of the said request made by the federal government, the Provincial Cabinet has decided to make land available to the federal government, as per law..” read the notification shared by the federal minister on his Twitter handle.

President Dr Arif Alvi on September 1 promulgated the ordinance for establishing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority for the "development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan".

The ordinance, which emerged on social media on Friday, stated, "Whereas the Senate and the National Assembly are not in session and the president of Islamic Republic is satisfied that circumstances exist, which render it necessary to take immediate action."

Its ultimate objective was stated to be the development of cities, specifically on Bhandar and Dingi islands off Karachi's shores.




tribune.com.pk

Centre, Sindh at odds over islands ordinance | The Express Tribune

Ali Zaidi says PPP gave its consent in July, Sindh minister contests claim
BilawalBhuttoZardari

@BBhuttoZardari

The Pakistan People’s Party will oppose the illegal annexation of Sindh’s Islands through Presidential ordinance by the PTI government. I ask how is this act any different to Modi’s actions in occupied Kashmir? Move will be opposed in National, Provincial Assembly & the Senate.




1602004779481.png
 
Ali Haider Zaidi

@AliHZaidiPTI

The cat is out of the bag. All can see how hypocritical PPP leadership is. No unconstitutional steps have been taken on Bundle Island. Attached is a letter dtd July 2020 issued by the Sindh Govt! For the record, island’s come under PQA coordinates. Notified port area below



1602004918334.png





1602004961349.png
 
5 billons dollar development plan was proposed 10 years ago by Malik Riaz and some foreign investment firm. I am not sure if government is planning to build a new city for elite class.
 
jupiter2007 said:
5 billons dollar development plan was proposed 10 years ago by Malik Riaz and some foreign investment firm. I am not sure if government is planning to build a new city for elite class.
Click to expand...
Who would build the city for elite?
Why would the elite go and live in paris or london and not live in karachi?
First of all dear. Any economic activity is good.
It would employ millions and millions of people to built it and then to care for it. It would generate jobs on the scale unknown.
And besides those who can afford with halal money then why not?
This would empty the city. When many people move to these new communities.
And then the old obsolete cities can ve developed and reformed.
 
‘Bundal Island project to attract $50bn investment’


Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the Bundal Island project off the coast of Karachi will attract $50 billion investment, which will benefit the country’s overall economy.

Addressing a news conference along with Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday, the governor said that the federal government will take all the stakeholders on board prior to initiating this eco-friendly project.

He said a working group will be established consisting of representation from provincial and federal governments and other relevant departments.

“Bundle Island will increase the revenue of Sindh and it will also become an important tourist destination in the country,” Ismail said, adding that the project would attract up to five million tourists with people already approaching the government for investment in the project.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to expedite work on the Bundal Island project aimed at constructing two new cities on the island.

The governor said the project will generate approximately 150,000 job opportunities, adding that he will soon hold a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to address reservations of the Sindh government.

“Bundal Island will remain part of the Sindh province,” he said. “This is not a housing project rather a plan to construct a city.”
 
Supreme Court should take notice of this exploitation scheme conjured by Sind and PTi.

There are many outrageous rumours going about with respect to these islands and their strategic importance sitting off the mouth of strait of Hormuz and Sindian ocean.
 
