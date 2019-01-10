What's new

Sindh Government to Make marriages compulsory by 18,

Sindh's Provincial Assembly has introduced a new draught law that will make marriage compulsory for 18-year-olds as soon as feasible.

The Act specifies that in the event of a delayed marriage, parents must notify the Deputy Commissioner in writing and provide a detailed explanation. If the explanation supports a fine, the bill directs the parents to deposit a set amount (which will be revealed once the Act is passed) into the Deputy Commissioner's Office official bank account.


Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill | SAMAA

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed has submitted a bill to the Sindh Assembly secretariat that calls for parents to marry off their children by 18. The bill has yet to be tabled. The bill says that if parents are unable to comply, they will provide a “justified reason of delay” before the...
Wow! I thought the idea was to make 'minimum age' of marriage 18 (hopefully more). The first time I'm hearing maximum age is 18.
 
This is brilliant! Pakistanis never fail to disappoint....or fail.

ps: This is yet to be tabled. Doubt it will pass. Unsurprisingly, it was submitted by a moron belonging to the MMA.


18 is the minimum age of marriage in the province that this was proposed in.
 
Where was this law when I was 18? or when my crushes were 18? Those desperate times needed such desperate measures. Once again, legislature is too late :angry:

On the serious note, this is not going to be passed, much to the dismay of 18 years olds.
 
Is this coercive measure even Islamic? Surely not, probably some tribal bullshit disguised as religious so it cannot be questioned.
 
mumairb said:

It is proposed by an MPA of MMA party, I doubt if it will get the nod.
No it will not. But it shouldn't be allowed to be tabled to begin with.
Correction: The law is not being introduced by the Sindh Government but an opposition member from the MMA.
 
Didn't Hazrat Muhammad himself marry when he was 25, not 18 ? So what is the "Islamic" explanation given by the political leader ?
 
for every tax year since you turned 18.

but what if 2 14 year old marry. will they get 4 years of tax free living.

will 14 year old lawyers and 13 year old witnesses to marriage and 15 year old qazi work?

why pay DC? why not the local mosque?
average age of politician is 55
Forced marriages are quite an issue in Sindh.

Its just you cannot discuss it since its not good for the image of the country but constantly propagating Pakistan as corrupt is good for image.

Peace Be Upon Him and blessings upon His (PBUH) Aal (Rz). This legislature has nothing to do with religion. Its the social conservatism.
 
