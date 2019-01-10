Sindh Government to Make marriages compulsory by 18,

SABRE said: But it shouldn't be allowed to be tabled to begin with. Click to expand...

Vapnope said: An MPA from MMA has submitted a resolution not Sindh assembly. The morons of MMA are only about marriage... Click to expand...

for every tax year since you turned 18.but what if 2 14 year old marry. will they get 4 years of tax free living.will 14 year old lawyers and 13 year old witnesses to marriage and 15 year old qazi work?why pay DC? why not the local mosque?Whose job is that? 6 year old speaker or 9 year old chief minister?average age of politician is 55Forced marriages are quite an issue in Sindh.Its just you cannot discuss it since its not good for the image of the country but constantly propagating Pakistan as corrupt is good for image.fms