  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

Sindh government, MQM, Centre form committee for Karachi

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Jyotish, Aug 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM.

  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Sindh government, MQM, Centre form committee for Karachi

    Aug 16, 2020

    [​IMG]

    Representatives of the PPP and MQM met the Centre on Saturday in Islamabad to discuss the future of Karachi.

    The parties have decided to work together for the development and well-being of the city.

    The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain. Governor Imran Ismail and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were there.

    Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar attended the meeting representing the federal government.

    The Sindh government and the Centre discussed working together for the people of Karachi and ways to resolve the issues they face.

    A coordination committee has been formed with members of all three parties. It will be led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

    Nasir Shah said the coalition of the parties was good news for the people of Karachi and will bring development work in the city.

    He said that that the city had grown the most under the leadership of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The new union might irk some people but we will always welcome any party or individual who wants to work for the betterment of Karachi,” he added.

    https://www.samaa.tv/news/pakistan/2020/08/sindh-govt-mqm-pti-centre-meeting-karachi/
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    You got to be fucking kidding. Center needs to stop other wise they will be out of power quicker than a hookers pants while PPP still be in Sindh as Bhutto will live for another 100 or so years before sindhis get some sense through their thick skulls.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:39 PM
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Ideal solution is , split of Province into Administrative Areas

    This "Temporary alliance happened across 80's" always ends with target killing of politicians
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:44 PM
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    They gonna loot Karachi as united as the Ummah
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:56 PM
    Dil_Pakistan

    Dil_Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    So after all the pressure build-up on Sindh govt., this is the best fed govt. & our "establishment" could come up with?
    PTI can kiss their Karachi voters goodbye. But more than that Karachittes really don't have anyone to look after them...
    Sindh govt. doesn't even follows decisions of NCOC in full spirit and they would follow or do something good out of this "do takkay" ki committee led by their own corrupt and frontman of Zardari CM?
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM
    POPEYE-Sailor

    POPEYE-Sailor FULL MEMBER

    Great Great MASHALLAH nice decision, this is same manjan as it use before. Samjh nhi ata roon ya hanso yeh sab dekh ky ..!!

    Big city play major role in economy. Establishment should think how to make cities as economy generator on their double capacity, who will benefit if Pakistan achieve economy power ?? of course every one then our Chief dont need to visit these Saudi's to make them happy...!!

    But in Pakistan every one reciting nigmae to show patriotism that they love Pakistan, GUYS wake up start effort and make it economical powerful country ..!! Stop begging to these arabs n US.

    mod.png 2020-08-16 21_36_22-314047639714392 - VLC media player.png 2020-08-16 21_36_48-314047639714392 - VLC media player.png
    2020-08-16 21_36_05-314047639714392 - VLC media player.png
     
    Last edited: Aug 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM
  Aug 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Sahi reply yeh hai
    " Karachi main lootnay ko chora kiya hai".
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM
    SQ8

    SQ8 ADVISORS

    The establishment has sold Karachi to the hyenas again.. perhaps being jackals themselves when it comes to Karachi.
     
