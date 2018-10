SINDH Government ate 54 Billion Dollars in 5-7 years alone and nothing to show for it !!!

Karachi still looks like shamble town

No KCR (Karachi circular Railways)

No Desalination Projects done in Sindh

No Canal constructed for Thar

No Bullet Train

Tanker Mafia is active all over cities

No Tree plantation

Even basic cleaning not being done in city which costs 30-40 Million per big city yearly a fraction of money given to Sindh Government

"54" Billion Dollars

​

2018-2019

1,440,000,000,000 Billion Rupee (1,440 Billion Rupee)

11.5 Billion Dollar Lootmar before PTI came to power

2017-2018 (Supplementary Grant Top Up Money on Budget)

2017-2018

1,040,000,000,000 Billion Rupee (1,040 Billion Ruppee)

Billion Rupee (1,040 Billion Ruppee) 10 Billion Dollars



2016-2017

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government presented on Saturday a Rs869.1 billion budget for the financial year 2016-17

869,000,000,000 Billion Rupees (869 Billion Rupee)

8.35 Billion Dollars



2015-2016

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday presented the provincial budget for fiscal year 2015-16 with a total outlay of Rs739.3 billion

739,000,000,000 Billion Rupees (739 Billion Rupee)

7.3 Billion Dollars



2014-2015

KARACHI:



The Sindh government on Friday presented its budget for fiscal year 2014-15 with a total outlay of Rs686 billion.



97 Rupee = 1 Dollar

686,000,000,000 Billion Rupees (689 Billion Rupee)

7.02 Billion Dollars



2013-2014

Sindh Government presented its annual budget in provincial assembly for the fiscal year 2013-14 having a total outlay of Rs 617 billion here on Monday. Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Qaim Ali Shah presented the budget in Sindh Assembly.

617,000,000,000 Billion Rupees (617 Billion Rupees)

6.8 Billion Dollars

2012-2013

The Government of Sindh unveiled a Rs577 billion budget for the fiscal year 2012-13,

Express News

reported on Monday.

577,000,000,000 Billion Rupees (577 billion rupees)

6.411 Billion Dollars





2011

Sindh Finance Minister Murad Ali Shah presented a budget of Rs 457 billion

457,000,000,000 Billion Rupee (457 billion rupees)

5.37 Billion Dollars





SINDH