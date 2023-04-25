What's new

Sindh can turnaround Pakistan's fortunes, thus solving it's problems in the process

Dec 7, 2022
Sindh can turnaround Pakistan's fortunes, thus solving it's problems in the process.

Whenever there's a thread about Sindh on PDF, the topics mostly discussed are:

* Sindh's part in IVC

* Sindh's political dynasties like Bhutto and Zardari

* The differences between Sindhis and Urdu speakers over Karachi due to rural quota

* Backwardness in interior Sindh

But what is rarely discussed is the great science & technology talent of Sindhis.

If Sindh's science & technology talent is utilized, Sindh can turnaround Pakistan's fortunes, thus solving it's problems in the process. Give opportunities to Sindhis and see what unbelievable things happen in Pakistan. Many economic, technical and governance issues would be resolved. Implementing this elegant idea would have saved so much trouble for Pakistan and prevented so many of Pakistan's defeats. Common lay observers would like to know why the generals (the de facto rulers) of Pakistan didn't do this for 70 years.

Below is the list of some of the great scientists and engineers who came from Sindhi background:

* Lakhumal Hiranand Hiranandani (pioneer of several surgical procedures)

* Vijay Vazirani (computer scientist)

* Umesh Vazirani (computer scientist)

* Rajeev Motwani (computer scientist and inventor)

* Gul Agha (computer scientist)

* Angad Daryani (inventor)

* Sabeer Bhatia (co-founder of world's first email free from ISP and accessible from anywhere in the world)

Could it be that educationist Dr Ajmal Sawand (who hailed from Sindh) was assassinated by someone who didn't want Pakistan to prosper?

Note: This thread is not communal as the above list includes both Hindus and Muslims. I want India to win NOT by suppressing the opponent's potential. The Real satisfaction is in winning DESPITE the opponent realising it's potential. And for Pakistan to __________ it's S&T potential, Sindhis should flourish.
 
most of people live in Punjab not Sind
 
most of people live in Punjab not Sind
A small percentage of total Sindhi population lives in a country of very large population - India. Yet their contribution to economy is immense, in India.

A much larger number of Sindhis live in a much smaller country, Pakistan. So imagine how they can control Pakistan.
 

