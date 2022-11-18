What's new

Sincere Opinion on Sale of Gifted Watch to Imran Khan !!

Would you Sell such a unique priceless gift ?

  • Never

  • Maybe

  • Yes, If I have a better humanitarian cause which I can accomplish with the money received.

  • Yes, It's mine now. I can do whatever with the money.

Laozi

Laozi

Had you been gifted this priceless watch.

Would you sell this watch?



watch IM.jpg
 
epebble

If I were a Head of State, I will give to the State Treasury and ask them to dispose it off for the best price and keep the proceeds for the treasury. Because it is truly a Gift to the State, and the Head of State just represents the State. He is not the State (except in absolute monarchies).
 
Laozi

Laozi

epebble said:
If I were a Head of State, I will give to the State Treasury and ask them to dispose it off for the best price and keep the proceeds for the treasury. Because it is truly a Gift to the State, and the Head of State just represents the State. He is not the State (except in absolute monarchies).
It was a gift from a Monarch to a Head of estate who happens to be a friend too (remember IK drove MBS himself as a gesture of friendship). So, the gift was somewhat personal in nature.
 
Ssan

In idealistic situation, yes, he should just deposit in state treasury. Unfortunately, Pakistans political culture is far from ideal. All our leaders have taken gifts from the gift treasury. If you leave said gifts in toshakhana, the next PM can always just come and take it too. In most circumstances, they don’t even declare the gifts that they receive. Neither PMs of the past or army leadership of present.

The other aspect of this which is being forgotten is that he sold the watches to raise money to fix the roads in his locality. If he had made his residence a field office like the Sharifs have done for Jati Umrah, it would have cost the state much more but gotten the deed done too. But he chose to sell a gift to do this instead.

Also, his will already bequeaths his estate to the state when he dies. So fixing the road in his residence is actually benefitting the state anyways.
 
epebble

Laozi said:
It was a gift from a Monarch to a Head of estate who happens to be a friend too (remember IK drove MBS himself as a gesture of friendship). So, the gift was somewhat personal in nature.
Doesn't matter. Caesar's wife should be above suspicion. Imagine, he had donated the gifts to the treasury and asked the proceeds to be used for some public purpose like building a school or college. What would that publicity do to him and how he would be faring politically? Would he be standing on a metal box and crying hoarse about "Cipher"?
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Personally I'd leave all the gifts in the state treasury. However legally I am able to buy and then sell as I like.
 

