Sincere Opinion on Sale of Gifted Watch to Imran Khan !!

In idealistic situation, yes, he should just deposit in state treasury. Unfortunately, Pakistans political culture is far from ideal. All our leaders have taken gifts from the gift treasury. If you leave said gifts in toshakhana, the next PM can always just come and take it too. In most circumstances, they don’t even declare the gifts that they receive. Neither PMs of the past or army leadership of present.



The other aspect of this which is being forgotten is that he sold the watches to raise money to fix the roads in his locality. If he had made his residence a field office like the Sharifs have done for Jati Umrah, it would have cost the state much more but gotten the deed done too. But he chose to sell a gift to do this instead.



Also, his will already bequeaths his estate to the state when he dies. So fixing the road in his residence is actually benefitting the state anyways.