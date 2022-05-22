Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary, undefeated Punjabi Muslim wrestler was a secret Gangu?

Sainthood 101 said:

who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?



Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger



Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle​

Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle Gama Pehlwan remained unbeaten in over 5000+ bouts over a career that lasted over five decades Google celebrates Indian wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with doodle​

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/google-indian-wrestling-legend-pehlwan-doodle



Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion​ https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...eated-wrestling-champion-101653180853982.html



I am emailing and yall should do too, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, undefeated world champion, among the earliest world over famous sports stars

That's how you wipe out existence of a whole people from the world's consciousness. We are just a another type of Indians nothing more. There is a deliberate attempt to claim everything Pakistani as theirs. They appropriate our cultural products with just one line "Some white dude made the border, we are one", or some other tripe semantically same as "sem2sem". Our recepies are theirs, our bully kutta is theirs, our ajrak is theirs, our Music is theirs. They claim every God damn thing. Gama was born in India but he chose to be alike Millions of Indian Muslims who could foresee what Hindu rule meant for Muslims, a good chunk lost their lives in the process. But it means nothing for these shalaishistanis, because they have an agenda to weaken Pakistani identity, and we are doing jacksh*t to counter that.