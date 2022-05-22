What's new

Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary, undefeated Punjabi Muslim wrestler was a secret Gangu?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary undefeated, Punjabi Muslim wrestler getting ganguized
who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?

Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger and disgust- his people were butchered during partition, and no one called em Indians then? his children are hated by the gangus who want to kill them all for their faith- but his legacy is "indian" what kinda logic is this?

Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle​


Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle

Gama Pehlwan remained unbeaten in over 5000+ bouts over a career that lasted over five decades
Google celebrates Indian wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with doodle​


Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion​

I am emailing every paper and yall should do too to build pressure, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, Rustum-e-Zumana undefeated world champion, among the earliest world over famous sports stars
and he was a Muslim Punjabi, Pakistani, not a f ing Indian

Please spread this message on Social media, Reddit, and everywhere

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary undefeated, Punjabi Muslim wrestler getting ganguized
who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?

Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger

Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle​


Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle

Gama Pehlwan remained unbeaten in over 5000+ bouts over a career that lasted over five decades
Google celebrates Indian wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with doodle​


Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion​

I am emailing and yall should do too, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, undefeated world champion, among of the world's earliest world over famous sports stars
#stop the steal
There’s no need for using racist words just because some guys say he was Indian. Reported your post.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

There’s no need for using racist words just because some guys say he was Indian. Reported your post.
I have seen your forums and I have seen your language too
kindly f off with your holier than thau crap cause its much more tame than anything yall say about us
and its that way because i respect the forum rules
 
cocomo

cocomo

Sainthood 101 said:
Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary undefeated, Punjabi Muslim wrestler getting ganguized
who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?

Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger

Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle​


Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle

Gama Pehlwan remained unbeaten in over 5000+ bouts over a career that lasted over five decades
Google celebrates Indian wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with doodle​


Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion​

I am emailing and yall should do too, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, undefeated world champion, among the earliest world over famous sports stars
and he had nothing to do with "India"
That's how you wipe out existence of a whole people from the world's consciousness. We are just a another type of Indians nothing more. There is a deliberate attempt to claim everything Pakistani as theirs. They appropriate our cultural products with just one line "Some white dude made the border, we are one", or some other tripe semantically same as "sem2sem". Our recepies are theirs, our bully kutta is theirs, our ajrak is theirs, our Music is theirs. They claim every God damn thing. Gama was born in India but he chose to be a Pakistani like Millions of Indian Muslims who could foresee what Hindu rule meant for Muslims, a good chunk lost their lives in the process. But it means nothing for these shalaishistanis, because they have an agenda to weaken Pakistani identity, and we are doing jacksh*t to counter that.
 

