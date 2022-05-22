Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary, undefeated Punjabi Muslim wrestler was a secret Gangu?

Sainthood 101
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 24, 2021
- 6,212
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary undefeated, Punjabi Muslim wrestler getting ganguized
who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?
Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger and disgust- his people were butchered during partition, and no one called em Indians then? his children are hated by the gangus who want to kill them all for their faith- but his legacy is "indian" what kinda logic is this?
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/google-indian-wrestling-legend-pehlwan-doodle
I am emailing every paper and yall should do too to build pressure, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, Rustum-e-Zumana undefeated world champion, among the earliest world over famous sports stars
and he was a Muslim Punjabi, Pakistani, not a f ing Indian
Please spread this message on Social media, Reddit, and everywhere
@Indus Pakistan @Taimur Khurram @Great Janjua
who died in Lahore, Pakistan, born in sister City Amritsar, Indian Punjab - but is supposed to be an Indian gangu? wtf?
Gamma must be turning in his grave with anger and disgust- his people were butchered during partition, and no one called em Indians then? his children are hated by the gangus who want to kill them all for their faith- but his legacy is "indian" what kinda logic is this?
Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle
Google celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's greatest wrestler, with birth anniversary doodle
Gama Pehlwan remained unbeaten in over 5000+ bouts over a career that lasted over five decades
www.espn.com
Google celebrates Indian wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with doodle
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/google-indian-wrestling-legend-pehlwan-doodle
Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling championhttps://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...eated-wrestling-champion-101653180853982.html
I am emailing every paper and yall should do too to build pressure, he was a Muslim Punjabi, Rustum-e Hind, Rustum-e-Zumana undefeated world champion, among the earliest world over famous sports stars
and he was a Muslim Punjabi, Pakistani, not a f ing Indian
Please spread this message on Social media, Reddit, and everywhere
@Indus Pakistan @Taimur Khurram @Great Janjua
Last edited: