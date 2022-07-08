Since the Abrahamic Accords were signed: Israel has sold arms to Arab countries for more than three billion dollars

מאז נחתמו הסכמי אברהם: ישראל מכרה נשק למדינות ערב ביותר משלושה מיליארד דולר לקראת ביקור ביידן, שר הבטחון בני גנץ חשף את היקף מכירת הנשק הישראלי וכמות ביקורי הבכירים הישראלים במדינות ערביות סוניות מתונות בשנתיים האחרונות - מאז נחתמו הסכמי אברהם

Since the Abrahamic Accords were signed: Israel has sold arms to Arab countries for more than three billion dollarsAhead of the visit to Biden, Defense Minister Bnei Gantz revealed the volume of sales of Israeli weapons and the number of visits by senior Israeli officials to moderate Sunni Arab countries in the past two years - since the Avraham agreements were signedTal Lev Ram 07/07/2022 11:59 3 min readingTags: Bnei Gantz / Joe Biden / Defense SystemShare:Gantz visiting the Magen Or laser system for intercepting UAVs (Photo: Elad Malka) Gantz visiting the Magen Or laser system for intercepting UAVs (Photo: Elad Malka)Defense Minister Bnei Gantz today (Thursday) revealed the volume of Israeli arms sales and the number of Israeli officials' visits to Sunni Arab countries in the past two years - since the Abraham agreements were signed, ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit next week. The influence of Iran in the region as well as the improvement of the nuclear agreement. From Israel for the countries of the region more than three billion dollars. The defense establishment refused to expand on details of Israeli weapons sold to Arab countries, but the considerations taken into account range between the security needs of those moderate countries versus the fear of security damage in Israel in case of regime fall and change of government. Ganz visiting the Magen Or laser system to intercept UAVs (Photo: Elad Malka) Ganz visiting the Magen Or laser system intercepting UAVs (Photo: Elad Malka) During the visit, Ganz and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense The air will introduce to Baiden the Magen Or laser launcher, the new Israeli system for intercepting rockets and missiles using lasers, which this year was proven to be operational for the first time in the world. It is not inconceivable that Israel will ask the United States for financial assistance in financing the production and equipping of the system, after the defense establishment has invested billions in the development and research of the project, which will allow almost unlimited and low-cost interception, including drones and other threats. It is estimated that the system will be declared operational in the Air Force within about two years, at best. The defense establishment fears that the political crisis that will lead to a continuing budget in 2023 will lead to a delay in the strategic flagship project. "I intend to bring about a budget increase of more than half a billion shekels for the continuation of the project soon," Ganz said. In addition, the defense establishment estimates that the war in Ukraine will lead to an increase in defense production in Israel in favor of armies in Europe by tens of percent. The defense minister stressed that the three UAVs that Hezbollah tried to launch on the Israeli shark gas rig on Saturday were standard Iranian-made tools. A senior security official stated that "Israel will work to strengthen cooperation in the region against Iran, in air defense, navy and other cooperation." We are preparing for a nuclear agreement with Iran or for a bad agreement in the operational aspect as well. "Ganz intends to put pressure on the powers and persuade the United States to reach as long and as strong an agreement as possible to prevent Iran's military nuclearization. "The Palestinian Authority also needs to take confidence-building measures, and we demand that they expand its security activities in the territories and curb the issue of appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. We need to remember where we were a year and a half ago with the Palestinians, and we are also improving the economic situation of the residents of the Gaza Strip, directly opposite them. "Ganz intends to increase the quota of work permits in Israel to Gaza residents to 20,000. Gantz finally addressed the issue of appointing the chief of staff and said he would respect any decision of the attorney general, Gali Bahrav-Myara, regarding the appointment of the next chief of staff, after the Likud demanded that the appointment be postponed until a permanent government is formed. He has not yet made a decision regarding the choice of the replacement for Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi, and in any case he is expected to receive additional opinions on the subject and to conduct another round of interviews before making a decision. "This is an issue that is critically important for national security, and state. I am sorry that this is being dragged into a political debate," Ganz concluded.