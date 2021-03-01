Sin VS Crime (Justice Kazim Ali)

truthfollower
The Man who Solved the Most Murder Cases in Punjab | Justice Kazim Ali | Judiciary Diaries | Ep 02
From investigating the lynching of the Sialkot brothers to solving most murder cases in Punjab, Justice (Retd.) Kazim Ali takes us back to his over 5 decades of service in the judiciary. This is the second episode of Judiciary Diaries - an exclusive series where former judges will take the audience into their lives recalling the decisions they gave along with the hard times they faced.
Sin vs Crime
I was serving in Rawalpindi bench and there was a marriage ceremony. It was a walled house and all the guests were there. It was the house of ones getting married. They called dancing girls there were dancing and singing while the guests were watching them.
SHO raided their house with 30 policemen. Now imagine the mental agony on the guests that 30 policemen raided the house in which wedding was taking place. Police arrested them as well as the dancing girls.
Some of them filed a complaint against the FIR. On that, I gave the judgement which was the reported judgement.
That till when a sin remains a sin and when it crosses certain limit and becomes a crime. The role of police and judge starts when sin becomes an offense. When it’s a sin, it cannot be questioned.
So, I quashed the FIR by saying that SHO and judge cannot take cognizance of sin. A person responsible for sin is only answerable before the Supreme Lord of the universe on the day of judgement.
SHO cannot take account of sins from people. I rejected the FIR, because no crime was committed according to any law. I gave multiple reasons.
One of the reasons was, is dancing and singing banned on TV? It’s not a sin or a crime. Dancing and singing in films in no considered as a sin or a crime. Dancing and singing while shooting a film are also not considered a sin nor crime. But dancing and singing at a wedding is sin and a crime?
Timestamps:
0:12 Introduction of Justice Kazim Ali Malik
0:29 The Lynching of Brothers in Sialkot by Mob
2:57 Tenure in Bhalwal: The Hub of Murder Cases
4:43 Involving Women in Disputes 5:38 The Tale of a Corrupt Judge
7:49 The Case of Rigging in NA-122 During 2013 General Elections
8:59 The Difference Between Sin and Crime
11:52 The Dilemma of Pending Cases
14:58 The Fault in our Judiciary
very nice series worth to watch
