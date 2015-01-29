Simultaneous Attacks in Sinai: Tens of Egyptian Soldiers Killed

BREAKING: Eight killed, tens wounded in North Sinai rocket attack: Source - Politics - Egypt - Ahram Online

WaitingInDabiq said: 30 killed not 6 , c the updates



reports of a new attack is Suez , the popular resistance group claim all soldiers were killed Click to expand...

At least eight people were killed Thursday when militants fired rockets at several police building in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula, a security source told State TV.Tens have been injured in the attack in North Sinai, where an Islamist insurgency has spiked since the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.State TV said a car bomb was also used in the attack.Militants fired a series of mortar rockets at the headquarters of the North Sinai security directorate in the provincial capital of Al-Arish and other security sites, killing at least eight and damaging parts of the buildings, a source told the Ahram Arabic news website.The town was the scene of two deadly attacks that killed 31 soldiers in October, the deadliest violence on Egyptian troops in recent timesEgypt's army has struggled to crush militant violence based in the peninsula, which has at times expanded to mainland cities, including Cairo.Militants have mainly targeted police and troops, killing hundreds in the past 18 months.The violence has prompted the army to demolish houses and clear residents in the North Sinai border city of Rafah to set up a buffer zone aimed at deterring militant infiltration and arms smuggling.I wait for confirmation. Seen the twitter reports saying tens of killed. Yet I take it with salt.