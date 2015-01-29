Simultaneous Attacks in Sinai: Tens of Egyptian Soldiers Killed

Alienoz_TR
Six dead, Egyptian state newspaper office destroyed in Sinai attack: state media
(Reuters) - Six people were killed and 30 wounded in an attack on military buildings in the capital of Egypt's restive North Sinai province, medical and security sources said.
The flagship government newspaper, al-Ahram, said its office in the town of Al-Arish, which is situated opposite a military base and hotel, had been "completely destroyed".
An Islamist insurgency based in Sinai has claimed the lives of hundreds of security officers in the remote but strategic desert region, which borders the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel and the Suez Canal.
Tensions have also been raised across Egypt this week by violent protests marking the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that ousted veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The security services' blunt response has in turn brought accusations of excessive use of force.
Earlier on Thursday, a group of women protested in Cairo against the death of activists Shaimaa Sabbagh and around 25 others allegedly killed by security forces at rallies commemorating the 2011 uprising.
