Simultaneous Attacks in Sinai: Tens of Egyptian Soldiers Killed

Alienoz_TR

Six dead, Egyptian state newspaper office destroyed in Sinai attack: state media
(Reuters) - Six people were killed and 30 wounded in an attack on military buildings in the capital of Egypt's restive North Sinai province, medical and security sources said.

The flagship government newspaper, al-Ahram, said its office in the town of Al-Arish, which is situated opposite a military base and hotel, had been "completely destroyed".

An Islamist insurgency based in Sinai has claimed the lives of hundreds of security officers in the remote but strategic desert region, which borders the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel and the Suez Canal.

Tensions have also been raised across Egypt this week by violent protests marking the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that ousted veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The security services' blunt response has in turn brought accusations of excessive use of force.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of women protested in Cairo against the death of activists Shaimaa Sabbagh and around 25 others allegedly killed by security forces at rallies commemorating the 2011 uprising.

Six dead, Egyptian state newspaper office destroyed in Sinai attack: state media| Reuters
 
WaitingInDabiq

30 killed not 6 , c the updates

reports of a new attack is Suez , the popular resistance group claim all soldiers were killed
 
Alienoz_TR

BREAKING: Eight killed, tens wounded in North Sinai rocket attack: Source - Politics - Egypt - Ahram Online
At least eight people were killed Thursday when militants fired rockets at several police building in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula, a security source told State TV.

Tens have been injured in the attack in North Sinai, where an Islamist insurgency has spiked since the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

State TV said a car bomb was also used in the attack.

Militants fired a series of mortar rockets at the headquarters of the North Sinai security directorate in the provincial capital of Al-Arish and other security sites, killing at least eight and damaging parts of the buildings, a source told the Ahram Arabic news website.

The town was the scene of two deadly attacks that killed 31 soldiers in October, the deadliest violence on Egyptian troops in recent times

Egypt's army has struggled to crush militant violence based in the peninsula, which has at times expanded to mainland cities, including Cairo.

Militants have mainly targeted police and troops, killing hundreds in the past 18 months.

The violence has prompted the army to demolish houses and clear residents in the North Sinai border city of Rafah to set up a buffer zone aimed at deterring militant infiltration and arms smuggling.

BREAKING: Eight killed, tens wounded in North Sinai rocket attack: Source - Politics - Egypt - Ahram Online

WaitingInDabiq said:
30 killed not 6 , c the updates

reports of a new attack is Suez , the popular resistance group claim all soldiers were killed
I wait for confirmation. Seen the twitter reports saying tens of killed. Yet I take it with salt.
 
Serpentine

Serpentine

Egyptian army is strong enough to cleanse Sinai from this filth, I wonder what's holding them back. Just start a major operation and chase to death every living scum who belongs to terrorist groups. Sinai is not a small area, nut certainly not that big for Egyptian army.
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

Serpentine said:
Egyptian army is strong enough to cleanse Sinai from this filth, I wonder what's holding them back. Just start a major operation and chase to death every living scum who belongs to terrorist groups. Sinai is not a small area, nut certainly not that big for Egyptian army.
It's more complicated than you think. Sisi , made decision to make buffer zone with Gaza and destroyed much homes. Which upset Sinai residents. But, overall, in rest of Egypt things are flaring up right now. New groups are shelling Egyptian army with rockets. Not in Sinai, in areas unexpected. Also more explosions are being reported in Egypt. I fear Sisi has led us to clash between MB and Pro-Sisi elements. Egyptians are starting to take armed approach.

...........................

.................................

Now 35 killed, 20 injured....

......................

Just this moment Palestinians in Gaza side of border report hearing multiple explosions on Egyptian side...

..........

Also car bomb went off somewhere in northern Israel....
 
Falcon29

@Alienoz_TR

Not yet, but it could be Israeli mafia targeting.

On side note though...some Egyptian media private outlets are blaming Gaza ....

...................

42 killed, 70 injured....numbers rising fast....this is bad...

Also in Suez Egyptian security officer killed .....
 
WaitingInDabiq

Falcon29 said:
@Alienoz_TR

Not yet, but it could be Israeli mafia targeting.

On side note though...some Egyptian media private outlets are blaming Gaza ....

...................

42 killed, 70 injured....numbers rising fast....this is bad...

Also in Suez Egyptian security officer killed .....
Sisi's soldiers were armed, notice the gun shots prior to the explosion .

Sinai is officially out of control

where is the military equipments ??
they r in Cairo to kill protesters
B8QTvxFCEAARxvg.jpg
 
Falcon29

Alienoz_TR said:
A Military base in northern Sinai has fallen. Any more details on it?
Unconfirmed reports that base containing over one hundred Egyptian soldiers was attacked and that they are missing....

Also another report right now that ABQ(Ansar Beit Maqdis) sent undercover operatives dressed as injured Egyptian soldiers into hospital and blew themselves against troops inside there....

I believe what you're referring to is a new car bomb against 101 Brigade base or something....

............

Breaking: Egyptian President Al-Sisi is having call with Defense Minister on sitaution....

Breaking: Eye witnesses tell Al Jazeera '101' military complex completely destroyed in car bomb attack
 
Falcon29

Breaking: Death toll raised to 50

Breaking: Palestinians near Rafah still hear clashes ongoing

Breaking: 4 Egyptian soldiers injured in new attack 'Saadot' outpost

..............

Egypt better not blame us. They closed border. They destroyed tunnels. And they did very wide buffer zone recently....
 

