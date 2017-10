Simplicity was his middle name

A walk through some of the instances where the simplicity of the President-scientist shone throug.

During an event, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam who was then President, refused to sit on a chair that was designated for him - because the chair was larger than the other chairs.

Kalam’s actions became synonymous with simplicity and humility, the hallmark of his life - both as one of India’s top scientists and as a much-loved President.

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

He walked right to the centre of the crowd and asked the students to surround him. He then delivered an inspiring speech.