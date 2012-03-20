What's new

Simplest way to explain why all China-India border conflicts ended up stalemates

kankan326

kankan326

Many Indians believe China invaded India so Xi could divert Chinese attention from the covid breakout. Why did China not release the casualty number right after the clash? Isn't it best choice for Xi if he really had that intention?


could've been more like if india hadn't folded and caved in :lol:
This is Indians' imaginary world. Not reality. Worst part is, Indians can not tell which one is real. So in others' eyes, they always acted illogically
 
B

Beidou2020

Now that it has been proven that India was the aggressor, it must reflect on its mistake and be a responsible stakeholder in the international community.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

Because of this.

Otherwise


Stop making fun of death of four brave PLA soldiers.

There is lot of anger pouring out on weibo and you are trying to be funny?

Are you an Indian false flagger?

Now that it has been proven that India was the aggressor, it must reflect on its mistake and be a responsible stakeholder in the international community.
So getting global sympathy was the reason for carefully going public with certain VIDEOS and figure of FOUR and after NINE months?

NINE months???

Thats a long time for a "superpower" dont you think?
 
Mace

Mace

You Indians should felicitate yourselves on the fact that the aggressor was India not China. Otherwise Inida would have paid much much heavier cost than the present one.
you can keep the lies to yourself sweet girl:ashamed:

Also no need to be embarrassed because PLA clowns turned tail.
 
Mace

Mace

And all the usual suspects crowd to the thread like flies to shit. They get riled up so easily. It's adorable.
@kankan326 is a sh!t poster. But at least out of professional courtesy you don’t have to call it to her face.

Or maybe it is just your compulsiveness to protect overlords however silly the cause. Who knows :undecided:
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

The best way for China to improve relations with India isn't about offering concessions, investment, or even monetary payment. The best way is to stroke their egos. Remember how happy all the Bakhts here were when a Chinese military analyst commended the Indian Mountain Corps as the best and most experienced in the world? China needs more of these analysts. In fact it needs an entire news network where it blows hot air about India's super power dreams. Bakhts will be the most friendly people in the world when that happens.
 
shjliu

shjliu

The best way for China to improve relations with India isn't about offering concessions, investment, or even monetary payment. The best way is to stroke their egos. Remember how happy all the Bakhts here were when a Chinese military analyst commended the Indian Mountain Corps as the best and most experienced in the world? China needs more of these analysts. In fact it needs an entire news network where it blows hot air about India's super power dreams. Bakhts will be the most friendly people in the world when that happens.
what make you think China want to improve relationship with India？
 
