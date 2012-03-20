Simplest way to explain why all China-India border conflicts ended up stalemates

The best way for China to improve relations with India isn't about offering concessions, investment, or even monetary payment. The best way is to stroke their egos. Remember how happy all the Bakhts here were when a Chinese military analyst commended the Indian Mountain Corps as the best and most experienced in the world? China needs more of these analysts. In fact it needs an entire news network where it blows hot air about India's super power dreams. Bakhts will be the most friendly people in the world when that happens.