Simorgh rises from Antonov's ashes

اولین محصول ایرانی آماده پرواز در نقش آواکس و GUNSHIP می‌شود/ صدها هزار ساعت تلاش برای برخاستن «سیمرغ» از خاکستر آنتونوف ۱۴۰ +عکس در سالهای اخیر باز طراحی سیمرغ و تولید هواپیمای ترابری از آن فرآیندی پیچیده و دقیق را طی کرده تا نهایتا به محصول نهایی که یک هواپیمای سبک است، منتهی شود و این پلتفرم، اکنون وارد تست‌های پروازی شده است

After a long time of no news about the famous and marginal project of building a transport aircraft with military use in our country, the "Simorgh" aircraft was unveiled at the end of May this year by the aviation industry of the Ministry of Defense and support of the Armed Forces, which represents a light tactical transport aircraft based on the redesign of the general concept of the Antonov 140 passenger plane and its Iranian project, i.e. Iran 140. However, in recent days, after the visit of Amir Afshin Khajefard, the CEO of the Air Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense, to the booth of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support at the fourth "Made in Iran" exhibition, it was announced by this official: "The Simorgh aircraft has completed taxiing procedures today And prepares to fly."In an official and scientific way, the differences between the model built under the name "Simorgh" on the one hand, and what was built as Iran 140 or Antonov 140 before, have not been determined for the media and experts, but based on the pictures, it can be said that parts of the body, including the tail and wings of the plane, have been redesigned in the Simorgh sample compared to the Antonov 140, which aims to reduce the landing and takeoff distance, increase the fuel volume and portable tonnage. In a closer look based on the pictures, in addition to the most important change, i.e. the addition of the ramp, there have been changes in the rear wings of this aircraft, while the tail and rear rudder have also undergone changes, and its rudder has changed from a V-shaped rudder to a simpler rudder than the original Antonov 140.Read more