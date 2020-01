the concept of a pure culture is based on western racism which was defined in the 19th or 20th century, indian culture had its fair share of borrowing as did the rest esp the middle eastern and european ones. The pointed arches, minars, for instance has been symbol of islamic architecture today not to mention majority of european gothic churches ad rest of european architecture in the medieval periods, but the arch and minars had indian origins which has been surprisingly omitted in the history lessons. The Unesco has declared persian clubs ad kushti as persian origin, nowhere it is admitted that those persian traditional gyms were modelled on indian system and the reason was simply that the indians were a weak race compared to the rest.



There are more facts but its enough for today.



regards

