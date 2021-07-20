'Similarities Between Hitler's Third Reich and Modi's India Growing Everyday': Avay Shukla

One of India’s best-known and most widely read bloggers, whose pieces seem to go viral each time he puts them up on his site called ‘View from (Greater) Kailash’, has bluntly said “the similarities between Hitler’s Third Reich and Modi’s India are growing every day”. The comparison may have started in terms of the percentage of the popular vote that brought Hitler’s Nazis to power in 1932 in Germany and Narendra Modi’s BJP to power in India in 2014 but it now extends to many other aspects such as the intolerance of dissent, treatment of the opposition, deliberate policies designed to divide and polarize society, the attitude to the media and the cult of personality carefully created around the leader. Avay Shukla adds this is something every Indian must be concerned about particularly because polls repeatedly suggest Narendra Modi remains as popular as he was when he first became Prime Minister seven years ago.