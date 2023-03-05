What's new

Silicon Valley – My Experiences | Faruq Ahmad

Silicon Valley – My Experiences | Faruq Ahmad



Faruq Ahmad has been in silicon valley since its inception. In this discussion, he will share his thoughts on what makes silicon valley tick, and why it has been so successful as an engine of innovation.

The session is moderated by Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy.

About the Guest:

After his BS from MIT he left for graduate school at Stanford in Silicon Valley, where he earned an MS and an MBA. After his second startup exited he became a venture capital investor, and is now focused on advising and mentoring. He is relentlessly optimistic about a future grounded in brainpower.
Meengla said:
Yes.
Saddam was brutal but not smart. Stalin was brutal but smart.
Click to expand...

Being smart is the foundation. Being only brutal does not work. The smart ones know where to use brutality, when, and how much, and for how long. The brutal ones without the smarts do not know that.
 
VCheng said:
Being smart is the foundation. Being only brutal does not work. The smart ones know where to use brutality, when, and how much, and for how long. The brutal ones without the smarts do not know that.
Click to expand...

You are right, of course.
Saddam did many many good things for Iraq while as a VP. After becoming the President, he launched two wars and paid the price.
Stalin was brutal but he ALSO did many reforms and pulled an agrarian society with huge internal diversity to great heights.
 
Meengla said:
You are right, of course.
Saddam did many many good things for Iraq while as a VP. After becoming the President, he launched two wars and paid the price.
Stalin was brutal but he ALSO did many reforms and pulled an agrarian society with huge internal diversity to great heights.
Click to expand...

I'd rather not go off topic in this thread. Silicon Valley and the smart people there have changed the world, wouldn't you agree?
 
VCheng said:
I'd rather not go off topic in this thread. Silicon Valley and the smart people there have changed the world, wouldn't you agree?
Click to expand...

They are some of the smart people but not all of the smart people. I consider Stalin very very smart.
But lets leave it for some other day.
 

