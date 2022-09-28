What's new

Silence before the STORM , the silence is erie

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,414
68
38,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
With the recent, exposure of dirty dealing of Shabaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's daughter to plan against the state and people of Pakistan, had badly exposed Shabaz Sharif and Maryem Safdar

1- Maryem Nawaz the witch she is was caught conjuring up ideas to cancel public health card just to punish people of Pakistan

2- The Fugitive Criminal Father was giving Election Commissioner of Pakistan instruction how to entangle Imran Khan

3- Both Shabaz Sharif and Maryem Safdar were caught with pants down agreeing to Increase prices on Poor while publicly they maintained veil of lie and deception about being Pro poverty reduction


In modern Age and Era, microphone ease dropping is possible from various mechanism with abundance of cell phones or Smart TV devices or any device which is connected to internet
It was no surprised hacked devices were used to steal conversation information


PDM response was typical, they sent Organtagan Orangzaib to drink Coffee in London
The objective of this maneuver was

a) Divert People's wrath into debate about Orangzaib drinking coffee in London
b) Divert Attention from the Lies and game of deception being played by PDM (PML/PPP)


All this happened while Bilawal was out in Foreign Tour claiming a independent Military Head is not ideal from their point of view and his Anti Army stance on foreign soil was quite astonishing



The only remaining grace was Pakistan Airforce which has been protected by People's wrath by virtue of not being overly political

That Idea bit the dust as Pakistan Airforce plane was used to fly a criminal from London to Pakistan in a Private Jet
 
Last edited:
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,414
68
38,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The funniest aspect of this Hacking episode is, people within Army are pointing figure at each other not realizing the various electronic devices

Even that precious stream box all have built in mechanism to listen
Sure those stream box may have lovely movies and drama but yep they can be bugged by crafty hacker
 
Last edited:
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,576
10
28,683
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Shahbaz Sharif is extremely angry at his brother after Dar arrival. Plus, President Alvi is trying to bring all parties to the table for the next election date.

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
The funniest aspect of this Hacking episode is, people within Army are pointing figure at each other not realizing the various electronic devices

Even that previous stream box , all have built in mechanism to listen
Click to expand...
Seem the top brass of the military is scared due to these leaks ... Friday can be a D-Day of Pak politics.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,414
68
38,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Wounder who else will have their Pajama Down on Friday

Citizen ko Nanga kerte karte , Politician Khod nange ho gaye

Remember even your Laptop has a Microphone hidden on board :)


Check the Lota , it might also have a listening chip
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's Economic recovery is dependent on Showbaz Government Toppling
Replies
10
Views
317
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
J
PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree to hold general elections on time, not before
Replies
0
Views
110
JackTheRipper
J
Norwegian
  • Locked
Military’s silence making neutrality claim doubtful, says PDM
2
Replies
24
Views
831
araz
araz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shahbaz, Nawaz to hold three hours long meeting in London
2
Replies
23
Views
502
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Marriyum Aurangzeb London heckling: NICOP, passports of harassers can be cancelled, warns Tarar
Replies
7
Views
81
Asimzranger
Asimzranger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom