Silence before the STORM , the silence is erie

With the recent, exposure of dirty dealing of Shabaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's daughter to plan against the state and people of Pakistan, had badly exposed Shabaz Sharif and Maryem Safdar



1- Maryem Nawaz the witch she is was caught conjuring up ideas to cancel public health card just to punish people of Pakistan



2- The Fugitive Criminal Father was giving Election Commissioner of Pakistan instruction how to entangle Imran Khan



3- Both Shabaz Sharif and Maryem Safdar were caught with pants down agreeing to Increase prices on Poor while publicly they maintained veil of lie and deception about being Pro poverty reduction





In modern Age and Era, microphone ease dropping is possible from various mechanism with abundance of cell phones or Smart TV devices or any device which is connected to internet

It was no surprised hacked devices were used to steal conversation information





PDM response was typical, they sent Organtagan Orangzaib to drink Coffee in London

The objective of this maneuver was



a) Divert People's wrath into debate about Orangzaib drinking coffee in London

b) Divert Attention from the Lies and game of deception being played by PDM (PML/PPP)





All this happened while Bilawal was out in Foreign Tour claiming a independent Military Head is not ideal from their point of view and his Anti Army stance on foreign soil was quite astonishing







The only remaining grace was Pakistan Airforce which has been protected by People's wrath by virtue of not being overly political



That Idea bit the dust as Pakistan Airforce plane was used to fly a criminal from London to Pakistan in a Private Jet