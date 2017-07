Sikkim standoff: Strategic importance of Siliguri corridor and why India should be wary of China





dog-head shaped

more appropriate name: Chicken's Neck.



The corridor is extremely important for India because it runs its rail and road networks towards the North East through it. This allows it to sustain the armed forces posted in the North East which will form an important piece of the puzzle should a conflict arise between India and China in the region. If, however, China is able to block off the corridor (and break the Chicken's Neck, so to speak), this will isolate the North East and will cut off the supplies and reinforcements reaching that area. There is no sea route as the North East is completely land-locked. Limited provisions can reach the region if India uses only aeroplanes.

China wants to get as close to the Siliguri corridor as it can because then it gets the option of cutting off the North East from the rest of India. This means the armed forces stationed in the North East will stop getting provisions and reinforcements requiring a complete rethink of India's military strategy.