Sikh brothers from Hoshiyarpur spread their turbans to protect the IAF pilot of a crashed MiG-29, from the hot sun. Respect to the villagers for immediately rescuing Indian Airforce Pilot, who fell on the ground after safely ejecting mid-air from crashed MiG29 aircraft.Hope the pilot gets well soon. Ejecting from a jet has severe stress on the backbone and can cause irreparable damages to the spine.