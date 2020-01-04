What's new

Sikhs in India shout Khalistan Zindabad

Indian Sikhs shout "Khalistan Zindabad" in front of passing Indian Army convey.

By the look of the march on motorbikes , it can be deduce that Khalistan Azadi movement is spreading in India and becoming public outcry by the Sikhs to separate from
India.

By the way , this clip was posted on the Twitter in response to Ch Fawad Hussain's twit to glorify Bhagat Sing.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311203036392558592
 
