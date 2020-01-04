Sikhs in India shout Khalistan Zindabad

crankthatskunk
Indian Sikhs shout "Khalistan Zindabad" in front of passing Indian Army convey.
By the look of the march on motorbikes , it can be deduce that Khalistan Azadi movement is spreading in India and becoming public outcry by the Sikhs to separate from
India.
By the way , this clip was posted on the Twitter in response to Ch Fawad Hussain's twit to glorify Bhagat Sing.
