Sikhs in Canada vote in a Referendum for Khalistan - Sep 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Voting for Khalistan Referendum seeking independence of Indian Punjab underway in Toronto

September 18, 2022
16944530871663510484.jpg


Voting for Khalistan Referendum is underway in Canadian city of Toronto, aimed at seeking independence of Indian Punjab in a peaceful manner.
The voting started with a special prayer and thousands of Sikh people thronged to the site. A large number of women and elderly are standing in long queues to cast their vote in favour of Khalistan.
It is said that results of the Referendum will tell the world that the Sikh people want complete freedom from India.
Participants of the referendum, on the occasion, said that the Indian Punjab will soon emerge as an Independent country on map of the world. They said that India cannot deprive Sikh people from their right to independence at gunpoint. The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Khalistan.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571503841874513921

Canadian Govt refuses to act against Khalistan Referendum despite Indian pressure

September 18, 2022
12836438371663502827.jpg


Despite the pressure of Indian lobby, Canadian government has refused to stop Canadian Sikhs from expressing their views through holding of Khalistan Referendum and by linking it with a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the Canadian laws.
Commenting on the situation which emerged after an attack on a Hindu temple and the poster of a revered Khalistan Sikh leader, a government official said the Canadian nationals have every freedom to express their views under the Canadian laws relating to the right to freedom of expression and right to free speech and assembly.
It is noteworthy that the Canada's official views came after lobbying by the Indian government urging the Canadian government to act against the rising pro-Khalistani sentiment in Canada.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571471203629518851


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571341230566699008


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570985476244508672


waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Samurai_assassin said:
Khalistan is a lost cause. There is no real push from the Sikh Punjabis of india. The ones making the most noise are the Sikh diaspora of UK, Canada, Australia and US.
To an extent yes. The British one had an overwhelming turnout with a large yes. But if the Sikhs back in India don’t do much then the cause is weakened. That being said the Indian influence and expat community has suffered due the Sikhs in western countries distancing themselves from India.
 
STREANH

Aug 12, 2021
It's strange there is Pakistani support for Khalistan as a bigger chunk of Pakistan is also claimed by Khalistan.


lastofthepatriots said:
does Punjab have have semi autonomy in India?
All states in India are semi - autonomous. The ones that aren't are called union territories.

There are only 10 completely autonomous districts in India and they belong in these 4 states (Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura)
 
JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Samurai_assassin said:
Khalistan is a lost cause. There is no real push from the Sikh Punjabis of india. The ones making the most noise are the Sikh diaspora of UK, Canada, Australia and US.
Because their, mothers, daughters, sisters, wives were raped and killed in 80s era.

Other reason is Hindus population were shifted there to stop them, if any referendum happen in Indian-Punjab.

FTC-SIKH-RIOTS13344_resources1_16a08521e2d_original-ratio.jpg
FTC-SIKH-RIOTS5-(Read-Only)_resources1_16a08521e2d_large.jpg
_104420302_gettyimages-612937754.jpg
riots-1-647_060415051727_2_1200x768.jpeg
1_AFLltk7tH7rRQpUIQxnWUQ.jpeg

Sikh_man_surrounded_1984_pogroms.jpg

sikh_genocide35.jpg
 
Nov 2, 2015
waz said:
To an extent yes. The British one had an overwhelming turnout with a large yes. But if the Sikhs back in India don’t do much then the cause is weakened. That being said the Indian influence and expat community has suffered due the Sikhs in western countries distancing themselves from India.
Don't understand this, Khalistanis killed over hundred Canadian citizens and dozens of British citizens, but still govts in those countries continue to harbor them potentially risking the safety of their own citizens.

lastofthepatriots said:
does Punjab have have semi autonomy in India?
All Indian state govts as well as local govt of cities and villages have great degree of autonomy compared to provincial govts in most countries which is sort of required for diverse country as ours. Federal govt deals only with issues like defense, foreign relations etc
 
Johny D

Mar 18, 2010
losers!! doesnt seem to have any other work, India could handle and almost neutralize kashmir issue and these idiots sitting in Canada and dreaming for something called khalistan which is dead and buried topic....Indian Sikhs are highly intergral part of India, they will always remain so.
 
Nov 15, 2011
As long as everything is conducted under the framework of our laws, the government of India can take a hike. That being said, GOI is showing itself to be a sensitive c**t like the CPC. This movement has as much impact/meaning as the demonstrations that used to be organized by the LTTE supporters in the GTA ghettoes.
 

