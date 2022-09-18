Sikhs in Canada vote in a Referendum for Khalistan - Sep 2022 .

Radio Pakistan News on Instagram: ": Voting for Khalistan Referendum will take place in Canadian city of Toronto today (Sunday), aimed at seeking independence of Punjab from India through a peaceful manner. In an interview, President Council of Khal Radio Pakistan News shared a post on Instagram: ": Voting for Khalistan Referendum will take place in Canadian city of Toronto today (Sunday), aimed at seeking independence of Punjab from India through a peaceful manner. In an interview, President Council of Khalistan Doctor Bekhshi Singh said...

Voting for Khalistan Referendum seeking independence of Indian Punjab underway in TorontoSeptember 18, 2022Voting for Khalistan Referendum is underway in Canadian city of Toronto, aimed at seeking independence of Indian Punjab in a peaceful manner.The voting started with a special prayer and thousands of Sikh people thronged to the site. A large number of women and elderly are standing in long queues to cast their vote in favour of Khalistan.It is said that results of the Referendum will tell the world that the Sikh people want complete freedom from India.Participants of the referendum, on the occasion, said that the Indian Punjab will soon emerge as an Independent country on map of the world. They said that India cannot deprive Sikh people from their right to independence at gunpoint. The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Khalistan.Despite the pressure of Indian lobby, Canadian government has refused to stop Canadian Sikhs from expressing their views through holding of Khalistan Referendum and by linking it with a peaceful and democratic process within the legal parameters of the Canadian laws.Commenting on the situation which emerged after an attack on a Hindu temple and the poster of a revered Khalistan Sikh leader, a government official said the Canadian nationals have every freedom to express their views under the Canadian laws relating to the right to freedom of expression and right to free speech and assembly.It is noteworthy that the Canada's official views came after lobbying by the Indian government urging the Canadian government to act against the rising pro-Khalistani sentiment in Canada.