Sikh soldier kills four Hindu soldiers in attack on Bathinda military station in Punjab

A Sikh soldier, believed to be the supporter of Khalistan, the Sikh movement for separate separate from India, killed four Hindu soldiers in an attack inside a military station in the Indian state of Punjab.

The supporters of Khalistan movement posted the vide of the attack on social media stating that “A Khalistani freedom fighter opened fire this morning inside the largest defence establishment in India. The military station is located along the National Highway- 7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch.”

“The freedom fighter killed 4 and injured several occupational forces’ personnel. The incident was confirmed by South Western Command of the Indian Army,” the posts added.

The attack was carried out on Indian Military Station in Bathinda city of Punjab.

The social media posts added that the slain Hindu soldiers were part of 80 Medium Regiment.
