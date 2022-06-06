Sikh organizations staging massive protests on Operation Bluestar anniversary - Radio Pakistan.

Sikh organizations staging massive protests on Operation Bluestar anniversaryJune 06, 2022The Sikh organizations are staging massive protests and rallies on occasion of 38th anniversary of the operation blue star by Indian forces of the golden temple in Amratsar today.In a statement President Dal Khalsa Harpal Singh Cheema said we are undertaking an Azaadi March in Amritsar to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought till their last breath.On other side security has been beefed up in Amritsar city by deploying along with the city police, four additional companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 Punjab Armed Police personnel.Operation Blue Star was the codename of a military operation carried out by Indian security forces between 1 and 10 June 1984 in order to remove Damdami Taksal, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and their followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs.This operation was aimed to suppress the Khalistan movement of Sikhs.According to media reports thousands of civilians were killed in the notorious operation involving several divisions of Indian army and paramilitary forces and even tanks.