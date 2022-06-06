What's new

Sikh organizations staging massive protests on Operation Bluestar anniversary - Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,445
5
6,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533657639489609731

Sikh organizations staging massive protests on Operation Bluestar anniversary

June 06, 2022
1654487354.jpg


The Sikh organizations are staging massive protests and rallies on occasion of 38th anniversary of the operation blue star by Indian forces of the golden temple in Amratsar today.
In a statement President Dal Khalsa Harpal Singh Cheema said we are undertaking an Azaadi March in Amritsar to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought till their last breath.
On other side security has been beefed up in Amritsar city by deploying along with the city police, four additional companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 Punjab Armed Police personnel.
Operation Blue Star was the codename of a military operation carried out by Indian security forces between 1 and 10 June 1984 in order to remove Damdami Taksal, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and their followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple, the holiest site for Sikhs.
This operation was aimed to suppress the Khalistan movement of Sikhs.
According to media reports thousands of civilians were killed in the notorious operation involving several divisions of Indian army and paramilitary forces and even tanks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Sikhs for Justice releases new map of Khalistan - Radio Pakistan .
Replies
5
Views
866
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Taimoor Khan
India's Modi backs down on farm reforms in surprise victory for protesters
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Imran Khan
India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
4K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Chakar The Great
Sikhs deserve global support
Replies
7
Views
507
kingQamaR
K
D
RSS man Nanaji Deshmukh(Brahman) who justified 1984 Sikh massacre is a Bharat Ratna
Replies
0
Views
658
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom