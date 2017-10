Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada

Mr. Singh, who has penchant for colourful turbans, is the first member of a minority community to lead a major federal political party.

Jagmeet Singh, the Ontario provincial lawmaker, was elected on the first ballot to lead the party into the 2019 election against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

That’s why today, I’m officially launching my campaign to be the next Prime Minister of

Canada

The New Democratic Party is currently at the third place in Canada’s Parliament, with 44 of 338 seats. The party has never held power.

focus on issues of climate change, reconciliation with indigenous peoples, and electoral reform

Sikhs account for roughly 1.4 per cent of Canada’s population. The country’s defence minister is also from the community.